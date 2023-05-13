100 years ago

May 13, 1923

HOT SPRINGS -- Mann & Stern, local architects, have completed plans for a new Arlington hotel at Hot Springs to cost about 2,500,000, and at a meeting yesterday in St. Louis, the directors of the Arlington Hotel Company authorized building of the new structure, work to begin at once. The new hotel will be built across Fountain Avenue from the site of the old building which burned early in April. It will be a modern fireproof structure of more than 500 rooms. Among the features included in the new hotel, which will be 12 stories high, will be modern bath house, a large ballroom, a roof garden and a front porch 415 feet long. Nearly all the rooms will have baths, and the plans are so constructed that every room will have a mountain view. The directors plan to have the new hotel in operation by January 1, 1925.

50 years ago

May 13, 1973

Plans were announced Saturdays for a 547-acre housing development in southwest Little Rock, including houses, apartments and condominiums to accommodate about 2,900 families within six years. Investment in the community, to be called Otter Creek, will reach about $60 million, according to its developers, a syndicate of two financial interests and a planning firm. ... The developers said they paid "in excess of $1 million" for the property, west of the proposed interchange of Interstate 30 and Interstate 430. It is bounded on the north by Base Line Road, on the east by Highway 5, on the south by Mabelvale West Road and on the west by the Pulaski-Saline County line.

25 years ago

May 13, 1998

The first of two new food courts at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, should be open by Christmas, 1½ years after the airport commission opted to stick with the concessions company that had operated the airport's restaurants and shops since 1992. Construction began on the new food court at the airport terminal's rotunda end May 5. The airport will turn over the unfinished shell for the food court to Host Marriott Services by early October. Host will then finish the job. The new food court will feature fast-food outlets, including Lindsey's To Go Bar-B-Que, Little Rock's Andina coffee, a newsstand and a cocktail lounge that will serve some Arkansas beers.

10 years ago

May 13, 2013

The Friends of Lake Ouachita have won a $74,000 grant to complete the Lake Ouachita Vista Trail (LOViT) by extending it to Blakely Mountain Dam. Jerry Shields, a LOViT "Traildog," says the group applied for a national Recreational Trails Program grant through the state Highway and Transportation Department, estimating that the work would cost $95,000. "This grant will provide 80 percent of the $95,000, or approximately $74,000, needed to complete the final 5.4-mile section of the trail from Brady Mountain Road to the Blakely Mountain Dam," says Shields, who has worked on every section of the now 39-mile mountain bicycle and hiking path. This grant has a matching requirement: The LOViT builders must provide 20 percent of the estimated $95,000 price of the project. "The 20 percent matching requirement will be covered by in-kind volunteer support and donations from supporters of the trail," Shields says.