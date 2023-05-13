OTHERS SAY: Tax and spend, spend, spend …

As the White House and House Republicans play chicken over the debt ceiling, it might be relevant to consider numbers released this week by the Congressional Budget Office that highlight Washington's spending addiction.

The CBO figures show federal revenue coming in at lower-than-expected levels in April. This is bad news for future red ink--April is traditionally a strong month given that federal income taxes are due. The deficit for the first seven months of the current fiscal year now sits at $928 billion and rising quickly.

Remember last year how President Joe Biden bragged that his administration had cut deficits by historic amounts? Most of that was misleading hogwash and reflected emergency covid expenditures coming off the books. Mr. Biden promised falling deficits in the future, but with revenues lagging, the deficit for the current fiscal year will almost certainly exceed last year's $1.4 trillion. It's no wonder that the president is rarely eager to talk to inquisitive reporters.

Meanwhile, spending continues unabated at record levels. Over the first seven months of fiscal 2023, federal outlays have increased 12 percent. The imbalance between spending and revenue will become even more pronounced if the nation slips into a recession under Mr. Biden, as many economists expect.

It's true that the debt ceiling has little to do with future spending. But to simply keep increasing the limit ad infinitum without addressing the budget issues that have repeatedly brought us to this point is unproductive folly. House Republicans have passed a bill to boost the debt ceiling while also putting caps on future spending. Where is the Democratic alternative in the Senate?