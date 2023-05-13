Sections
Pea Ridge Water Utilities adding drive-through window

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The contents of a time capsule that will be placed inside the walls of the new drive-through window at the water utility office on North Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge are designed to reflect the times of today. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

PEA RIDGE -- A window with a drive-through drawer is being installed at the Pea Ridge Water Utilities office to provide better service for customers, officials said.

There will be a concrete driveway to access the drive-through from North Curtis Avenue with an exit onto Patton Street.

Offices inside will be rearranged, and a locked door with keypad and secure entrance will be added, according to Water Utilities superintendent Ken Hayes.

A metal box for a time capsule was created by employees who put in it a small roll of toilet paper "to represent the crazy times of 2020;" sunglasses to represent the style of today; an Arkansas map; a Razorback lanyard; a pay stub; business cards for some of the employees; a late notice; an edition of the Pea Ridge Times newspaper; firecrackers "that our boss used to pop at random moments to scare us all in the office;" and a $1 bill to represent the great inflation from the effects of covid-19.

Employees signed their names and the date on the wooden frame. They are Hayes; Angie Jennings, officer manager/ bookkeeper; Kim Thornhill, new service representative; Jasmine Johnson and Deonne Underhill, water clerks; Mike Nida and Christopher Schmidt, utility inspectors; Alex Oaks and Jacob Wagner, field supervisors; Jeremiah Cotton, wastewater treatment plant operator; and Aaron David, Diego Martinez, Samuel Beard, Logan Poole and Matthew Young, water/sewer operators.

  photo  Water Department clerk Jasmine Johnson points out the signatures of employees in the framing of the new drive-through window at the water utility office on North Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)
  
  photo  Pea Ridge Water Utilities Superintendent Ken Hayes works on the installation of a drive-through window that will soon be available at the utility's office on North Curtis Avenue. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)
  

