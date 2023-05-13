Petland lawsuit with Fayetteville moving forward despite changes in state law, city likely dropping ordinance

FAYETTEVILLE -- Petland says it won't drop its lawsuit against Fayetteville despite a change in state law prohibiting cities from banning the retail sale of animals.

Benton County Circuit Court Judge Doug Schrantz on April 25 asked if the case could be removed from the court's docket with the passage of Act 730. The act, originally House Bill 1591 sponsored by state Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, prohibits cities from regulating pet stores acquiring or selling animals from kennels, catteries or dealers licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Its intent is to clarify the applicability of the Arkansas Retail Pet Store Act of 1991.

In response, attorney George Rozzell, representing Samantha Boyle and her Boyle Ventures LLC, which owns Petland stores in Rogers and Fayetteville, said the city violated Boyle's civil rights with the passage of its ordinance.

Act 730 says a city's ordinance shall be rendered invalid if it is found to be in conflict with state law. Therefore, Boyle Ventures will seek a declaratory judgment in its favor because the law requires a finding by the court, Rozzell said.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider repealing its pet store ordinance. The council voted 8-0 in July to ban the retail sale of cats and dogs, unless from or in cooperation with the city's animal shelter, another shelter or a nonprofit organization approved by the city's Animal Services Division.

Animal Services staff and members of the public told the council pet stores selling animals, rather than putting them up for adoption, often get them from mass breeding facilities, commonly known as "puppy mills." Although mass breeders can be licensed by the Agriculture Department, they go largely unchecked, and animals are kept in deplorable conditions, the council heard.

If approved, the ordinance would be repealed before Act 730 goes into effect in July, City Attorney Kit Williams said. An emergency clause that would put the repeal into immediate effect is not attached to the measure the council will consider Tuesday, he said. Williams said during an agenda session Tuesday the City Council should repeal the ordinance because state law trumps the city's rules.

Petland sued the city in August, when it was weeks away from opening its Fayetteville store southeast of Joyce Boulevard and Mall Avenue. Boyle, who lives in Rogers, asked the case be heard in Benton County.

A jury trial in the lawsuit is scheduled for Jan. 17 in Benton County Circuit Court. Rozzell said he still wants to go to trial over Boyle Ventures' claim under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act. Boyle is entitled to damages suffered that can be proven and attorney's fees and costs based on the city's unconstitutional passing of its ordinance, he said.

Williams said Boyle is not entitled to damages because the ordinance never went into effect. Schrantz issued a restraining order blocking enforcement of the ordinance once the lawsuit was filed, and it's still in effect.

Any claim of damages would be "illusory and purely speculative at best," Williams said. The city must continue its defense at taxpayer expense, he said.

The case should be removed from the court's docket, but that would be up to the plaintiff, Williams said.