Planners deny 1 Bella Vista Property Owners Association rezoning request, approve others

BELLA VISTA -- Eight more rezoning requests submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association were on the agenda for consideration by the Bella Vista Planning Commission on May 8.

One request was actually withdrawn by the applicant, POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, prior to the meeting. One request was voted down by the commission while the remaining six were advanced to the City Council.

The Property Owners Association has been updating its properties over the past few months, bringing them in line with the historical use of each parcel.

The request that was withdrawn concerns a parcel at 15120 Jack Crabtree Road, known as Metfield Secondary Maintenance Facility. The request was to rezone the parcel from conservation district to neighborhood commercial district. Staff told the commission the property was too small to be rezoned neighborhood commercial district.

Commission Chairman Daniel Ellis informed the audience that Judson would have to restart the application process for this request if he decides to make any changes with it and bring it back to the commission.

The following rezoning requests were approved by the commission and will be forwarded to the City Council with a recommendation for approval. The requests will be discussed during the City Council's next work session on Monday at 5:30 p.m. before coming up for a vote by the council during its following regular session at 6:30 p.m. May 22:

A two-acre portion located at 410 E. Lancashire Blvd., known as Lakes Ecology Lab, from conservation district to neighborhood commercial district, which passed by a 6-1 vote with Clayton Sedberry casting the lone dissenting vote.

The parcel east of 51 Huntley Lane from residential single-family district to neighborhood commercial district, which passed by a 7-0 count.

A 4.87-acre portion of the subject property located at 504 Glasgow Road, known as Highlands Golf Maintenance, from conservation district to neighborhood commercial district, which passed by a 6-1 vote with Doug Farner casting the lone dissenting vote on the grounds the rezoning would include only a section of the Highlands Golf Course.

A portion of the subject property located at 1 Pamona Drive, known as Highlands Golf Club, from conservation district to neighborhood commercial district, which passed by a 6-1 vote with Farner again casting the lone dissenting vote on the same basis of the previous request, that it would be taking only part of the parcel into the new district.

A portion of the subject property located at 40 Scotsdale Drive, known as Scotsdale Golf Maintenance, from conservation district to neighborhood commercial district, which passed by a 7-1 vote with Sedberry casting the lone dissenting vote.

The subject property located on Commonwealth Road, known as Metfield Maintenance, from residential single-family district to neighborhood commercial district, which passed by a 7-0 vote.

The lone rezoning request that did not get approved by the commission was a request to rezone property at Trafalgar Road and Leyland Drive from residential single-family district to light commercial district.

Staff recommended modifying the request to neighborhood commercial and the subsequent vote by the commission ended with three in favor and four against. The applicant can appeal the decision to the City Council.

The commission also took action on two zoning variances, three waiver requests and one conditional use permit.

The 7-0 vote to approve the conditional use permit means the applicant, Ryan Blue on behalf of Meramec Specialty Group, will again be able to set up a temporary tent for selling fireworks at 8862 W. McNelly Road. The stand would be set up on the parcel owned by the Village Art Club, which is the permanent location of the Wishing Springs Art Gallery. It will be 50-by-90 feet (including the tie downs) and no taller than 50 feet.

One of the zoning variances dealt with the size of an electronic copy change replacement sign to be installed at Arvest Bank at 70 Sugar Creek Center. The applicant is Kelly Roberts with Acura Neon, and the request passed by a 5-2 vote with Susan Duell and Sedberry the two dissenting votes.

The other zoning variance request was on all setbacks at 1 Ramsey Drive for a proposed septic system. The applicant is Wayne Mitchel Shaddox. The request passed by a 7-0 vote.

The first of three waiver requests to be heard during the upcoming regular session, also being applied for by Shaddox, is for a retaining wall setback for the proposed septic system at that 1 Ramsey Drive address. It also passed by a 7-0 vote.

The second waiver request was applied for by Jarrett McLelland for a retaining wall setback for a terraced wall at 8 Hadleigh Lane. The request passed by a 6-1 vote with Daniel Ellis casting the lone dissenting vote.

The third waiver request on the agenda is for a secondary driveway on a residential lot with roughly 80 feet of street frontage. Jeff Moralez is requesting the waiver for the property located at 12 Edenhall Lane. That request failed with each commission member voting "no."