Pulaski County school bus runs over, injures 5-year-old boy

A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured when a Pulaski County Special School District bus ran over his legs on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The student from Daisy Bates Elementary was hurt around 4 p.m. Friday and was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a statement from the school district.

He remained in the hospital with his family on Saturday. Officials from the district and his school had visited, the district said.

The child had fallen while getting off the bus near 3600 W. Hensley Road with a group of kids, Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The driver did not see the child, Burk added.

The area of the accident is about 16 miles south of the Interstate 530 interchange with Interstate 30, and less than a mile directly west of I-530 near Hensley.