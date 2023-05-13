The nation in brief: Quakes jar N. California; damage slight

Quakes jar N. California; damage slight

Earthquakes have rattled a large area of Northern California this week, but only minor damage was immediately reported.

A magnitude 5.5 quake centered in the Sierra Nevada's Lake Almanor resort region struck at 5:19 p.m. Thursday and a magnitude 5.2 aftershock occurred at 4:18 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

ABC10 reported local businesses were cleaning up minor damage in the area about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

"A lot of broken glass, a lot of broken dishes, a lot of broken liquor from upstairs," Stephanie Hughes, a restaurant manager, told the station after the Thursday afternoon quake.

"Everything was shaking. Customers were fleeing onto the lawn," said Hughes.

People reported feeling the earthquake all the way to Sacramento, about 160 miles south.

The magnitude 5.5 quake was the largest in California since the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest sequence in 2019, according to former Geological Survey seismologist Lucy Jones, who now runs a center focusing on making communities more resilient to disasters.

Storms spawn small twisters on Plains

Storms in parts of the southern Plains produced about two dozen small tornadoes Friday but no reports of deaths or injuries, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 15 tornadoes were reported Thursday in northwestern Kansas, southwestern Nebraska and eastern Colorado, according to weather service meteorologist Ryan Husted in Goodland, Kan.

Damage was reported to the roof, windows and football stadium at the high school in the unincorporated community of Weskan in western Kansas, near the Colorado border, Husted said, but other twisters did little to no damage.

"All were weak or small ... brief and shorter lived. Most of them stayed out across our agricultural lands," Husted said.

As many as 10 tornadoes were reported in central Oklahoma, according to weather service meteorologist Scott Curl.

Homes and businesses were damaged in the Oklahoma towns of Noble, Newcastle and Tuttle, as well as Cole.

The weather service planned to send investigators to assess the damage and rate the strength of the tornadoes later Friday, Curl and Husted said.

U.S.' No. 2 diplomat retiring in June

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's No. 2 diplomat is retiring after decades of U.S. government service.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will step down from the post this summer, having been involved in foreign policy decisions during Democratic administrations since Bill Clinton was president.

Sherman, 73, said in an internal note to State Department staff her retirement would be effective at the end of June.

"The arc of history will only bend toward justice if people of conscience steer it in the right direction," she said. "That it is our job to have courage, to collaborate with others and seek out common ground, to persist against the odds, to use our voice and our power for good--to keep faith with the promise of our democracy and to never, ever lose hope."

"Diplomacy is not for the faint of heart," she added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded Sherman's career, saying that President Joe Biden chose her for the No. 2 post at the State Department because he believed she could revitalize America's relationships around the world.

Sherman has been a key part of the Biden administration's efforts to compete with China in the Indo-Pacific.

She also had a significant role in marshaling international diplomatic support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

"Our nation is safer and more secure, and our partnerships more robust, due to her leadership," Blinken said.

Judge: Parents can sue over shooting

DETROIT -- A group of families won a key court victory Friday in an effort to pin some responsibility on a Michigan school district for a shooting that left four students dead and seven others wounded in 2021.

The families can pursue claims that the Oxford district pushed Ethan Crumbley "closer to violent action" when officials threatened to contact child-welfare authorities unless his parents quickly put the teenager into counseling, a federal judge said.

The "allegations are sufficient to withstand dismissal," though they would still need to be developed through deposition interviews and other evidence, said U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith, who dismissed other portions of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleging civil-rights violations by the Oxford district is at an early stage. A similar but separate lawsuit in state court was dismissed in March based on governmental immunity.

"We're one step closer to holding [Oxford] and its employees accountable and proving in court they could have prevented this nightmare," attorney Ven Johnson said.

An email seeking comment on the judge's decision was sent to the district.

Crumbley, 17, is awaiting sentencing for the 2021 killing at the high school.



