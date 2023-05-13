Razorbacks sweep SEC outdoor titles

University of Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert broke a 41-year-old collegiate record in the triple jump Saturday at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Baton Rouge by nearly a foot.

Razorbacks junior Britton Wilson broke her own collegiate record in the 400 meters she set a day earlier.

Hibbert and Wilson, who also won the 400-meter hurdles, helped lead the Razorbacks’ men’s and women’s teams to SEC titles at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Razorbacks won the men’s title with 149 points and didn’t run the 1,600 relay, the meet’s final event. LSU scored 89 points to finish a distant second.

Arkansas’ No. 3 women’s team won with 134 points. Florida was second with 112 points.

Arkansas also swept men’s and women’s SEC titles at the indoor meet held in Fayetteville.

Hibbert sailed 58 feet, 7 1/2 inches on his second triple jump attempt to break the collegiate record SMU’s Keith Connor had held since 1982 when he won the NCAA title at 57-7 3/4.

Wilson broke her own collegiate record in winning the 400 in 49.13 seconds after running 49.40 in Friday’s prelims to also break her own record she set earlier this season. She won the 400 hurdles in a stadium record 53.28.

Wilson is the only female to win the 400 and 400 hurdles at the SEC meet after repeating her double titles from last year.

Hibbert was one of three Arkansas men to win individual titles on Saturday along with junior Ayden Owens-Delerme in the 400 hurdles and senior Roje Stona in the discus.

Owens-Delerme, the NCAA decathlon champion last year, won the 400 hurdles in an SEC meet record 48.26.

Running the 400 hurdles as a collegian for the third time, Owens-Delerme broke the meet record of 48.29 by Florida’s Kerron Clement in 2005.

Stona became the first Razorback to win the SEC discus title, and his throw of 225 feet, 2 inches broke a 38-year-old meet record.

Stona, a transfer from Clemson, broke the previous SEC meet record of 213-9 by Kentucky’s Mike Buncic in 1985.

Stona also broke his own Arkansas record of 219-10 set earlier this season and now ranks No. 3 on the all-time collegiate list.

Hibbert swept SEC and NCAA triple jump titles indoors. His winning jump of 57-6 1/2 at the NCAA Indoor Championships broke the collegiate record of 57-5 set by Charlie Simpkins of Charleston Southern in 1986.

The Arkansas men won their 76th SEC championship in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field since joining the conference in the fall of 1991.

The Razorbacks won their 22nd outdoor title and third in a row.

It was the 30th SEC championship for Coach Chris Bucknam since he replaced John McDonnell as Arkansas’ cross country and track and field coach in 2008.

The Razorbacks earned their 26th SEC men’s triple crown by sweeping titles in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field in the same school year.

Arkansas’ women won their 45th SEC championship, all under Coach Lance Harter, who is retiring as cross country and track and field coach at the end of the outdoor season in June after 33 years.

Assistant Chris Johnson, who has coached Arkansas’ sprinters and hurdlers the last 12 years, will replace Harter.

Razorbacks junior Ackera Nugent took second in the 100 hurdles in 12.43 and was edged by LSU junior Alia Armstrong, who won in a meet record 12.40. Razorbacks senior Madison Langley-Walker was eighth in 13.22.

Nugent came back in the 100 and took fourth in 11.13.

The Razorbacks scored 16 points in the 400 with sophomores Aaliyah Pyatt taking sixth (51.42), Nickisha Pryce seventh (51.49) and Rosey Effiong eighth (52.05) along with Wilson’s victory.



