BASEBALL

CLASS 2A

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 7, BAY 2

Ramsey Jennings had two hits and scored two runs to propel Episcopal Collegiate (18-7) into the next round.

Cole Scifres drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.

CLASS 3A

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 5, MELBOURNE 1

Grayson Wilson scattered 5 hits and struck out 10 in 7 innings in a victory for Central Arkansas Christian (14-6), which scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Wilson also drove in three runs for the Mustangs, who had just two hits in the game.

PRESCOTT 7, ELKINS 1

Pierce Yates, Avery Hubbard and Marketric Mixon all had two hits each to lead Prescott (10-11) to a big victory over the Elks.

Mixon and Spencer Hubbard both drove in two runs for the Curley Wolves, who had dropped four of their last five games coming in. Yates also registered 14 strikeouts and gave up 1 hit in 7 innings.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3A

HACKETT 8, MAYFLOWER 2

Hackett (22-3) banged out 14 hits, led by Michaelyn Freeman's 4 for 5 effort, as it ran past the Lady Eagles and into the semifinals.

Makenzie Freeman allowed 8 hits and struck out 5 in 7 innings for the Lady Hornets, who've won 11 games in a row.

Mychal Duvall had three hits in the loss for Mayflower (27-4).

LAMAR 3, VALLEY SPRINGS 0

Lamar (15-12) notched all three of its runs in the opening inning as it held on to beat the Lady Tigers.

Bailee Cowell allowed 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 8 in 7 innings for the Lady Warriors. Lamar will face 3A-5 Conference foe Atkins for the third time this season today in the semifinals.

CLASS 4A

FARMINGTON 10, MONTICELLO 0

Skyler Riddle had three hits and drove in three runs in a rout for Farmington (21-3) in the first round.

Reese Shirey added three runs batted in while Isabella Hulsey, Kennedy Griggs and Katelyn Fleming each had RBI for the Lady Cardinals.

NASHVILLE 6, BROOKLAND 4

A six-run fifth inning enabled Nashville (20-11-1) to get past the Lady Bearcats in the second round.

Gabby Williams had two hits, including a two-run single in that big fifth for the Scrapperettes. Nancy Worthington had two runs batted in, and Landyn Tompkins contributed two hits in the win.

Ashlyn McNeese had three hits, one of which was a home run, from Brookland (14-11). Taylor Reed and Madison Wooldridge also had two hits.

WYNNE 6, MORRILTON 3

Caetylyn Tansy had three hits as Wynne (16-7) kept its season alive by eliminating the Lady Devil Dogs.

Hadley Denevan collected two hits for the Lady Yellowjackets, who scored five unanswered runs from the second through sixth innings to break a 1-1 tie.

Trinity Everette had three hits for Morrilton (17-7), which lost its final three games of the season by a combined 42-6.

CLASS 5A

BENTON 10, HARRISON 0

Alyssa Houston didn't give up a hit in five scoreless innings as reigning champion Benton (26-4) waltzed into the semifinals.

Mallory Crosby came on in the sixth inning to pick up the save for the Lady Panthers, who'll face Greenwood today.

SOCCER

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 11, DANVILLE 0

Samantha De Luca continued her torrid pace, scoring three goals and adding two assists in a rout for Episcopal Collegiate (15-1).

Isabella Staggs chimed in with two goals for the Lady Wildcats, who've recorded shutouts in four of their last five matches.