Soccer sked

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6A

At Fort Smith Southside

Second round

Friday

Conway 4, Rogers 3

Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bentonville 0

Fayetteville 3, Cabot 1

Springdale 2, Little Rock Catholic 1

Semifinals

Today

Conway vs. Springdale Har-Ber, noon

Fayetteville vs. Springdale, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Valley View/Greene Co. Tech/Paragould/Nettleton

Second round

Friday

Van Buren 2, Pulaski Academy 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Valley View 0

Hot Springs 3, Mountain Home 2

Russellville 6, Lake Hamilton 2

Semifinals

Today

Van Buren vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, noon (at Valley View)

Hot Springs vs. Russellville, 4 p.m. (at Valley View)

CLASS 4A

At Joe T. Robinson/Bauxite/Mills

Second round

Friday

Clarksville 2, Joe T. Robinson 1

Dardanelle 2, Harding Academy 0

Berryville 4, Brookland 2

De Queen 2, Farmington 0

Semifinals

Today

Clarksville vs. Dardanelle, noon (at Robinson)

Berryville vs. De Queen, 4 p.m. (at Robinson)

CLASS 3A

At Bergman

Second round

Friday

Green Forest 10, Mountain View 0

Central Ark. Christian 3, Subiaco Academy 1

Haas Hall Bentonville 3, Crowley’s Ridge 0

Decatur 3, Cossatot River 2

Semifinals

Today

Green Forest vs. Central Ark. Christian, 10 a.m. (at Fed Ex Field)

Haas Hall Bentonville vs. Decatur, noon (at Fed Ex Field)









GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6A

At Fort Smith Northside/Southside

First round

At Fort Smith Northside

Thursday

Rogers Heritage 3, Jonesboro 0

Fort Smith Northside 1, Conway 0

Bentonville West 2, Bryant 1, 2OT

Rogers 5, North Little Rock 0

Second round

At Fort Smith Northside

Friday

Mount St. Mary 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Fayetteville 3, Fort Smith Northside 1

Bentonville 3, Bentonville West 1

Rogers 3, Little Rock Central 1

Semifinals

At Fort Smith Southside

Today

Mount St. Mary vs. Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Bentonville vs. Rogers, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Nettleton/Greene Co. Tech/Valley View/Paragould

First round

Thursday

Pulaski Academy 9, Sheridan 0

Siloam Springs 2, Greene Co. Tech 1

El Dorado 9, Vilonia 0

Russellville 2, Searcy 1

Valley View 5, Greenwood 0

Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

Harrison 6, Paragould 0

Little Rock Christian 2, Benton 0

Second round

Friday

Pulaski Academy 2, Siloam Springs 1

El Dorado 2, Russellville 1

Valley View 5, Maumelle 2

Harrison 4, Little Rock Christian 1

Semifinals

Today

Pulaski Academy vs. El Dorado, 10 a.m. (at Valley View)

Valley View vs. Harrison, 2 p.m. (at Valley View)

CLASS 4A

At Bauxite/Joe T. Robinson/Mills

First round

Thursday

Dardanelle 4, Warren 0

Joe T. Robinson 7, Hope 0

Gentry 5, Hamburg 1

Brookland 7, Bauxite

Harding Academy 10, Mena 0

Shiloh Christian 7, Star City 0

De Queen 2, Heber Springs 1

Prairie Grove 4, Stuttgart 0

Second round

Friday

Joe T. Robinson 3, Dardanelle 0

Brookland 6, Gentry 0

Harding Academy 6, Shiloh Christian 0

Prairie Grove 2, De Queen 1

Semifinals

Today

Joe T. Robinson vs. Brookland, 10 a.m. (at Robinson)

Harding Academy vs. Prairie Grove, 2 p.m. (at Robinson)

CLASS 3A

At Bergman

First round

Thursday

Life Way Christian 4, Maumelle Charter 0

Cave City 5, Centerpoint 0

Episcopal Collegiate 6, Thaden 0

Danville 4, Conway St. Joseph 1

Riverview 7, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Green Forest 6, Baptist Prep 0

Cossatot River 4, Conway Christian 1

Central Ark. Christian 4, Decatur 0

Second round

Friday

Life Way Christian 2, Cave City 0

Episcopal Collegiate 11, Danville 0

Green Forest 5, Riverview 4

Central Ark. Christian 7, Cossatot River 0

Semifinals

Today

Life Way Christian vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 10 a.m. (at Weichert Field)

Green Forest vs. Central Ark. Christian, noon (at Weichert Field)