Spokesman in Iran crisis Hodding Carter III dies

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:25 a.m.
FILE - Hodding Carter III, president, CEO and Trustee of the John S. and James L Knight Foundation, answers a question during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Nov. 24, 2003. Carter III, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who updated Americans on the Iran hostage crisis as U.S. State Department spokesman and won awards for his televised documentaries, has died. His daughter, Catherine Carter Sullivan, confirmed that he died Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi journalist and civil rights activist who as U.S. State Department spokesman informed Americans about the Iran hostage crisis and later won awards for his televised documentaries, has died. He was 88.

His daughter, Catherine Carter Sullivan, confirmed that he died Thursday in Chapel Hill, N.C., where he taught leadership and public policy.

Carter "never missed an opportunity to speak truth to power in North Carolina, in the South and around the globe," wrote his department chair, Daniel Gitterman.

Before moving to Washington in 1977, Carter was editor and publisher of his family's newspaper, the Delta Democrat-Times, in Greenville, Miss.

Carter had been co-chair of the Loyalist Democrats, a racially diverse group that won a credentials fight at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, unseating the all-white delegation by Mississippi's governor, John Bell Williams.

Carter's campaign work in 1976 for Jimmy Carter, no relation, helped secure him a job as assistant secretary of state for public affairs. It was in this role that he was seen on television news during the 444 days that Iran held 52 Americans hostage.

When Ronald Reagan was elected to the White House in 1980, Carter returned to journalism as president of MainStreet, a television production company specializing in public affairs programs that earned him four Emmy Awards and the Edward R. Murrow Award for documentaries.

Carter appeared as a panelist, moderator or news anchor at ABC, BBC, NBC, CNN and PBS. He also wrote op-ed columns for the Wall Street Journal and other newspapers. He served twice on the steering committee of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Carter later was named the John S. Knight Professor of Public Affairs Journalism at the University of Maryland. In 1998, he became president of the John S. Knight and James L. Knight Foundation, based in Miami.

After leaving the foundation, he began teaching leadership and public policy in 2006 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He wrote two books, "The Reagan Years" and "The South Strikes Back."

William Hodding Carter III was born April 7, 1935, in New Orleans to William Hodding Carter Jr. and Betty Werlein Carter. They moved to Greenville, Miss., recruited by a group of community leaders to start a weekly newspaper that evolved into the Delta Democrat-Times.

His father's editorials about social and economic intolerance earned him a national reputation and undying enmity and threats from white supremacists. He also won the Pulitzer Prize in 1946 for a series of editorials critical of U.S. treatment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

His mother, from a prominent New Orleans family, was a feature writer and editor. Carter was the oldest of three sons.

Hodding Carter III attended Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire before graduating from Greenville High School in 1953. He graduated from Princeton Universityand married Margaret Ainsworth Wolfe. They had four children before divorcing in 1978.

Carter later married Patricia Derian, a veteran of the civil rights movement who sought to transform U.S. foreign policy as President Jimmy Carter's assistant secretary of state for human rights and humanitarian affairs. After she died in 2016, Carter married again, in November 2019, to journalist and author Patricia Ann O'Brien.

  photo  FILE — Hodding Carter III, then the chief spokesman for the State Department, takes a question while speaking to reporters in Washington on Nov. 26, 1979. Carter, a crusading Mississippi newspaperman who championed civil rights for Black Americans in the 1960s, and as a Carter administration official was the nations prime source of information on the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979 and 1980, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Chapel Hill, N.C. He was 88. (Teresa Zabala/The New York Times)
  

Print Headline: Spokesman in Iran crisis Hodding Carter III dies

