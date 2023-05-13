State lab identifies body in burned car

A body that Arkansas County deputies found in a burned car near Stuttgart last week has been identified as a man reported missing the same day, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Experts at the state Crime Laboratory identified the remains as that of Johnny Howard, who was reported missing on May 4, the same day the corpse was discovered on Hartz Seed Road, the sheriff's office said in the post Thursday evening.

The vehicle Howard was found in, a Ford F250, had been reported stolen on May 2, the sheriff's office said.

It was not clear from the post what Howard's cause of death was. The sheriff's office said the investigation was ongoing.