BASKETBALL

2 UA men's home games set

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team has added a pair of home games to its 2023-24 schedule.

The Razorbacks will play Gardner-Webb on Nov. 10 and Abilene Christian on Dec. 21 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to game contracts obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Game times have not been set.

-- Scottie Bordelon

Arkansas women to play UCA

The University of Arkansas and University of Central Arkansas women's basketball teams have agreed to play for the fourth consecutive season.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host the Sugar Bears on Nov. 20 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a contract that was finalized April 30. The contract was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

A game time has not been determined.

Arkansas and UCA will play for the fifth time in their history, and the fourth time since 2020. The Razorbacks are 4-0 in the matchups.

-- Ethan Westerman

FOOTBALL

Louisville TE transfers to UA

Louisville tight end transfer Francis Sherman verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Friday shortly after wrapping up an official visit.

He officially visited Fayetteville on Thursday and Friday.

Sherman, 6-3, 234 pounds, played in 13 games, starting against Syracuse and Virginia last season as a redshirt sophomore. He had 13-yard reception against Boston College.

Sherman played in 13 games as a reserve tight end in 2021 and in nine games during the 2020 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

An Ohio native, Sherman walked on at Louisville and was put on scholarship prior to the 2022 season. He had 4 catches for 32 yards and 1 touchdown in 3 seasons at Louisville.

The Razorbacks now have two tight end transfer commitments. The Hogs also have a pledge from former North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms.

Arkansas has landed 15 transfer commitments since last season. The Razorbacks have five scholarships available within the 85-scholarship limit.

-- Richard Davenport

GOLF

Perico, Reeder advance

Arkansas Razorback senior Julian Perico won a U.S. Open qualifier played this week in Wichita, Kan. while former University of Arkansas golfer Tyson Reeder tied for third to advance to final qualifying.

Perico, of Lima, Peru, shot a 7-under 64 at the Wichita Country Club to nip Rasmus Neergaard Petersen by one stroke. Reeder, of Edmond, Okla., finished in a nine-way tie for third at 67 and advanced along with Zach Bachou and Brandon Hoff.

The five qualifiers from Wichita will have a choice of 11 final qualifying sites, with most of those events taking place on June 5. The U.S. Open is scheduled for June 15-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club.

Perico and the Razorbacks will tee off Monday at the NCAA Salem (S.C.) Regional at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, a three-round event hosted by Clemson. The top five teams from each of six NCAA regionals will comprise the field for the NCAA Championships on May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 Arkansas teams in regional top 10

Henderson State University, Harding University and Southern Arkansas University sit in the top 10 through 36 holes at the NCAA DII Central/Midwest Regional in Winona, Minn.

Henderson State is tied with Washburn for third at 582 (+14), Harding tied with Ashland for sixth at 584 (+16) and Southern Arkansas in ninth with a 590 (+22).

Individually, Henderson State's Ethan Wilkins is tied for fifth with two others with a 1-under 141, and Caleb Miller of Southern Arkansas is eighth place with an even-par 142. Harding's Manuel Cue Vargas is tied with six others with a 1-over 143.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services