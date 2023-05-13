SUN BELT

APPALACHIAN STATE 7, ARKANSAS STATE 6

Arkansas State University (17-29, 6-17 Sun Belt Conference) used a five-run sixth inning to take a lead against Appalachian State (24-21, 13-11) on Friday, then built on its lead in the seventh, but the Mountaineers scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to come away with the victory in Boone, N.C.

Appalachian State built a 4-0 lead through the first four innings on a solo home run in the first inning, an RBI single and and RBI double in the second and a solo home run in the fourth. Arkansas State used a two-run single from Brayden Caskey and a three-run triple from Will French in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. The lead grew to 6-4 in the seventh when Blake Burris scored on an error by Mountaineers right fielder Dylan Rogers. Luke Drumheller hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to make it 6-5, then tied the game later in the inning when he scored on a fielder's choice and an error on ASU shortstop Kody Darcy. Alex Reed then hit an RBI double to score Golston Gillispie, which proved to be the winning run.