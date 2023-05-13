Sections
SWAC GRAMBLING STATE 2, UAPB 1

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:14 a.m.

SWAC

LaMarcus Jones scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning complete a comeback victory for Grambling State (23-23, 19-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on Friday at Wilbert Ellis Field in Grambling, La.

Lorenzo Petersen gave up 4 hits and issued 1 walk while striking out 10 in a complete game for the Tigers, who trailed 1-0 until they tied the game in the sixth inning on a run-scoring double from Keanu Jacobs-Guishard. Neither team could generate much after that, but Grambling State managed to get the go-ahead run after taking advantage of consecutive miscues by the Golden Lions.

Jones had advanced the third on a wild pitch before he eventually scored on another one moments later.

Ben VanMaanen hit a home run for UAPB (17-28, 9-16), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

