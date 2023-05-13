Texas League

Travelers 4, Naturals 3 (10)

The Arkansas Travelers clinched their first series this season with in-state foes the Northwest Arkansas Naturals with a win Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travs and Naturals went to extra innings, tied 1-1, before the latter scored two runs in the top of the tenth inning on a John Rave two-run home run to take a 3-1 lead.

The Travelers answered with a three-run inning in the bottom of the tenth to walk it off and with their fifth game in a row.

Leo Rivas brought in Arkansas first run of the tenth with a single to right field, making it 3-2.

Jonatan Clase then doubled to left field, scoring Rivas and tying the score at 3-3.

Clase scored on a Yefri Del Rosario wild pitch to clinch the win for Arkansas.