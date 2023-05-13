Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Nolan Woods, 74, of 3 Buckden Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Woods was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Withrow, 37, of 15029 Hazel Valley Road in Elkins was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Withrow was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Antonio Martinez, 23, of 11743 W. Ervan Beeks Road in Farmington was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Martinez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.