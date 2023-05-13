War Eagles take down Panthers





CABOT -- Two weeks ago, Brett Renfrow was in tears during a game as his late-season offensive slump had begun to overwhelm him.

The Rogers Heritage catcher and three-hole hitter said after that moment, he needed to stop thinking.

In Rogers Heritage's 8-1 win over top-seeded and host Cabot Friday afternoon in the 6A state baseball tournament, Renfrow tallied 2 hits, 2RBI and a run.

"I just decided, you know what, I'm just gonna stop thinking. I'm gonna do what I do, and I'm just gonna hit," Renfrow said. "I forgot all my mechanics, and I just hit. It worked out."

The fourth-seeded War Eagles (24-8) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-run single by Jack Hamm, a one-run single by Danny Ralpho and a Cooper Mann sacrifice fly.

Avie Singleton capitalized on some Rogers Heritage miscommunication in the third inning to score from third to make the score 4-1 after his triple put him into scoring position.

Roger Heritage doubled its lead the next inning. Bennett Crafton hit an RBI single to right field to make the score 5-1. Renfrow followed that up with a two-run double down the left field line, making it 7-1. Parker Morris then made it 8-1 with an RBI groundout.

Fenfrow's hit took the lead from solid to secure for the War Eagles.

"That made everybody feel better," Rogers Heritage Coach Brian Walker said. "... His ability to overcome and stay the course, and then get that moment and be able to come through is just a testament to his perseverance.

Renfrow combined with pitcher Luke Askew to hold Cabot to one run on six hits. His play at catcher has been a constant for the War Eagles -- whether the bat has or not.

"It's the next pitch. We talk about, in our program, how everything matters, and he plays the most important position being the catcher," Walker said. "Even though his offense hasn't been awesome, his defense hasn't wavered because everything matters, and he buys into that and believes in what our core principles are. And of course, he gets rewarded and rightfully so."

This was Rogers Heritage's second game in as many days to advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year. The War Eagles will face Springdale Har-Ber today for a place in the state championship game.

"That's why we wake up so early for so long, you know, it begins in August," Walker said. "It's the players before now that have sacrificed and now it's this team's turn to compete."

Springdale Har-Ber 8, Springdale 1

After splitting the two regular season matchups, Springdale Har-Ber got the better of its cross-town rival Friday in a convincing win.

The Wildcats (26-6) scored two runs in the second inning, four in the third and two in the fifth inning, ending Springdale's season.

In the second inning, Har-Ber hit a trio of doubles, led by Kaleb Ceola to take a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, a pair of errors by Springdale right fielder Josh Malacara led to all four runs scoring.

In the sixth inning, Ross Felder drove in two runs with a double to make the score 8-1 after Springdale scored earlier in the inning.

Har-Ber's Tyler Ridley and Rhett Richardson combined to hold Springdale to six hits.

Rogers 1, Fayetteville 0

For the third time this season, Rogers shut out 6A-West foe Fayetteville.

The Mounties pitching duo of Jake Taylor and Madden Dillard held the Bulldogs to four hits and one walk to give their team 21 consecutive scoreless innings against the Bulldogs this season.

Taylor struck out seven batters in his six innings of work. Dillard, who went 0 for 3 at designated hitter, pitched a hitless bottom of the seventh inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Rogers' lone run came in the third inning when JT Melson hit a deep double down the left field line to score Cooper Addison and make the score 1-0.

Landon Schaefer led Fayetteville at the plate. He went 2 for 3 for half of the Bulldogs' hits.

Bentonville 3, Conway 2

Bentonville completed the semifinal sweep for the 6A-West with its win over Central No. 2-seed Conway.

Bentonville (20-12) jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Connor Nye hit a double to left field, scoring Bodi Gist in the top of the first inning.

Nye drove in Gist once again, this time in the third inning on a single to left field to make it 2-0. Later that inning, Edward Read hit a single to left field to score Brooks Hasenvlever and make the score 3-0.

Conway (20-8) responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, coming on a Clayton Fisher single and a wild pitch by Nye.

On top of driving in two runs, Nye pitched a complete game for the Tigers. He allowed 2 runs, one earned, on 5 hits and 2 walks. He struck out two batters.









