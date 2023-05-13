WH, Sheridan athletes win at Meet of Champs

White Hall's Benjamin Redix scored a measure of redemption in the triple jump, while Sheridan's Aaron Webb nearly pulled off triple gold earlier Wednesday in the Meet of Champs at Russellville High School.

The annual meet brings together champions from all six high school classifications in Arkansas plus the next five best performers in each event, regardless of class.

Redix was the 5A state runner-up in the triple jump, as Little Rock Parkview's Clayton Wilbon jumped 1 foot, 0.25 inch farther last week at Lake Hamilton. Redix jumped 47 feet even, beating his state jump of 46-4. J.J. Lockett of Rogers Heritage took second at 46-6.75, and Wilbon came in third at 45-1.5.

Webb, the 200-meter state champion in 5A, won the Meet of Champs 200 in 21.86 seconds, just 0.2 shy of the personal best he set May 4 in the state final. Telly Wells of Texarkana, who was fourth in state, came in second at 21.93, while Iziah Owens of Sheridan took fourth in 22.69.

The Meet of Champs 100 was even closer. Webb, who did not run the 100 at state, ran 11.20 seconds Wednesday to settle for second by just .01 to North Little Rock's Terrell Sanders.

But Sheridan earned another gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay. Nathan Uptagrafft, Owens, Ahmad Anderson and Webb ran 43.04 seconds, edging El Dorado by .03. White Hall came in third at 43.14.

Uptagrafft was third in the 300-meter hurdles at 41.38, with Nemo Barnes of McGehee coming in eighth at 42.74.

Demetrius Mayzes, the 3A state champion, helped Dollarway close an era of its athletic history by taking fourth in the 400 meters at 51.15 seconds. Mayzes also ran on Dollarway's championship 4x400 team, 3:49.12. Sheridan was third in that relay at 3:27.95.

In other boys performances with local ties:

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football signee Garrion "B.J." Curry, of Magnolia, won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.74, with Will Shaver of Crossett coming in second at 14.92.

Taylin Paskel of Crossett took third in the long jump at 22 feet, 5.5 inches, and Neal Hardin of Warren was fifth in the shot put at 49-10.5.

In local girls' performances:

Sheridan freshman Skylar Sterritt, the three-time medalist in the 5A state meet, nearly won the gold in the 100 meters. She and Ozark's Anna Woolsey both ran 12.39 seconds, but Woolsey was determined the winner in a photo finish. Sterritt was also third in the high jump at 5-2.

Sophia Allen of Sheridan, the 5A champion pole vaulter, was second to Hannah Estes of Fayetteville on Wednesday. Allen vaulted 11-10, with Estes clearing 12-2.

Danyelle Poole of Stuttgart earned silver in the triple jump at 36-10.5 and seventh in the long jump at 16-9.75.

White Hall's state-winning 4x200-meter team was third Wednesday, running 1:45.57. Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Victoria Hassen was seventh in the 200 at 26.28, and Kylah Demmings was eighth in the 400 at 1:00.46.