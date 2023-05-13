Sections
Wreck kills driver in Union County

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:15 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

An El Dorado man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 7 in rural Union County on Thursday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jimmy Owens, 63, crossed the center line on the highway just north of East Stateline Road and struck two trees on the south side of the road, fatally injuring him, according to the report. The vehicle rotated about 180 degrees after the impact before coming to a stop, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.

Print Headline: Wreck kills driver in Union County

