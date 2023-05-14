$1 million investment to fund expansion of advanced manufacturing programs at UAFS, leadership says

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith plans to use a $1 million investment from ABB to build on its advanced manufacturing programs and strengthen workforce development in the River Valley.

Chancellor Terisa Riley said the university will expand who qualifies for its associate degree program in automation and robotics, which is designed to prepare graduates for careers in advanced manufacturing. The degree is offered to high school students through the university's Western Arkansas Technical Center in partnership with the Fort Smith School District at the Peak Innovation Center.

"We want to replicate that on our main campus so that individuals who are not of high school age -- or perchance couldn't take advantage of this program in high school -- as adults, coming out of high school, coming to this institution, could have the same sorts of experiences with high-quality materials and, of course, with state-of-the-art equipment," Riley said.

Shadow Robinson, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs, said the expansion in advanced manufacturing programs will allow new students to be trained for the manufacturing industry, as well as employees already in the industry to learn additional skills. The university hopes people will be able to participate in the expansion -- most likely to be housed in the university's Baldor Technology Center -- starting in fall 2024.

The university announced the $1 million investment May 2 at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C., according to a news release. It followed a recent commitment from ABB, a "technology leader in electrification and automation" headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, to invest $170 million in manufacturing and distribution operations this year.

ABB's NEMA Motors Division is based in Fort Smith.

Tim Allen, president and chief executive officer of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in an emailed statement that ABB recognizes the continuing effort the region places on workforce development and ensuring advanced and traditional manufacturing companies have skilled workers.

"The Fort Smith region is made up of numerous, diverse companies that have a global presence and choose to tap into the resources, people and quality of place that western Arkansas has to offer," Allen said. "It's extremely gratifying to see those same companies understand the importance of supporting the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith."

Jason Green, vice president of human resources at ABB in Fort Smith, said via email the work environment has evolved and its skill-set needs are changing rapidly. Partnerships such as that between ABB and the university are integral to addressing these workforce challenges, he said.

"Modern manufacturing is a competitive industry where investment in innovation, operations and talent are critical to the success of businesses and the communities that support them," Green said.

"Together, ABB and UAFS will provide the curriculum and resources needed to develop a continuous pipeline of technically skilled workers in advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, design process and digital technology. This creates pathways for students and early career professionals, as well as existing workers, to develop advanced skills that result in sustainable careers."

Riley said some of the area's biggest employers are in advanced manufacturing and need people with sufficient skills and knowledge to work for them. The university provides people with degrees, certificates and credentials to facilitate workforce development in this regard, she said.

ABB is leaving it up to the university to decide how to invest the $1 million, according to Riley.

Robinson said the university intends to not only replicate the actual space and equipment at the Peak Innovation Center, but the model used there. He noted many of the decisions made concerning the center were informed by active engagement with local industry.

The university similarly will look at academic programs that are responsive to industry needs as it plans its future, he said.

"One of the things we feel very strongly at UAFS, if our students can't go and pursue the career they're looking for, then we've not succeeded even if they get a diploma," Robinson said. "It's not about getting them the diploma. It's about getting them the career and the life that they're looking for."

Robinson said the university has started building an advisory board to engage with local industry leaders, and possibly others, to help develop the curriculum for the expanded programs and other purposes.

Green said ABB plans to be an active participant as the university solicits input for the expansion and looks forward to partnering with it and other regional manufacturers in this effort.

ABB's NEMA Motors plant in Fort Smith employs 1,800. It has a plant in Ozark, and ABB employs 2,500 workers in Arkansas overall.

ABB acquired the Fort Smith-based Baldor in 2011 in a deal valued at $4.2 billion.

Aside from ABB, a few other manufacturers that have facilities in Fort Smith include Bachoco OK Foods, Georgia-Pacific, Gerber Products Co., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Mars Petcare US, Pernod Ricard USA, Rheem Manufacturing Co. and Trane Technologies, according to the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce website.

Randy Kent (left), an electronics technology instructor for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, helps Emma Smith, a Fort Smith Southside High School graduate who will attend UAFS in the fall, to use a mini-manufacturing automation line, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the PEAK Innovation Center in Fort Smith. UAFS recently announced a $1 million investment from ABB, which will go toward advanced manufacturing programming at the university for people above the high school level. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Randy Kent (right), an electronics technology instructor for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, helps Emma Smith, a Fort Smith Southside High School graduate who will attend UAFS in the fall, to use a mini-manufacturing automation line, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the PEAK Innovation Center in Fort Smith. UAFS recently announced a $1 million investment from ABB, which will go toward advanced manufacturing programming at the university for people above the high school level. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Emma Smith, a Fort Smith Southside High School graduate who will attend the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in the fall, demonstrates a robotic arm, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the PEAK Innovation Center in Fort Smith. UAFS recently announced a $1 million investment from ABB, which will go toward advanced manufacturing programming at the university for people above the high school level. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

