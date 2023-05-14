2A BASEBALL: Woodlawn headed back to final in search of ninth state championship win

GREENLAND -- Tommy Richardson has built a baseball dynasty at Woodlawn with eight baseball state championships since 2008.

The Bears will be looking to hoist another championship banner next week after they blanked Cedar Ridge 10-0 in five innings Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 2A state baseball tournament.

Senior pitcher Austin Howard struck out six and did not walk a batter. The right-hander benefited from a seven-run first inning to nail down the win.

"Anytime you can get seven under your belt, then you can depend on your fastball and throw strikes and make them play catchup," Richardson said. "Austin, that's what he does. He did it in the finals of the regional tournament. He didn't walk a soul and struck out about 10 or 11."

The Bears (30-3) will carry a 20-game winning streak into next week's championship game against Palestine-Wheatley at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Woodlawn's last loss was March 23 against Class 5A Mountain Home.

Two walks and three singles helped the Bears take the early lead, but a home run from Tate Hall did major damage as well. Brayden Jones and Dillon Lunsford had doubles in the inning as well.

Howard was in complete control for all five innings, allowing just four hits, all singles.

"My teammates played great behind me today," Howard said. "I could not do this without them. All the credit to them. The seven runs in the first inning, that was huge. You're always a little nervous in a game like this. After you come out and drop seven runs, it makes you super comfortable."

The Bears only mildly celebrated after Jayden Wilmoth drove in the final two runs of the game to give them the 10-run cushion in the fourth. Howard closed it down in the top of the fifth, although Cedar Ridge (14-16) got singles from Jordan Meadows and Kyle Provence. Howard struck out Landon Fears to end the game.

"We talk about steps and this isn't the last one," Richardson said. "When you race, you finish. You don't let up until you cross the finish line.

"There's no secret to what we've been able to do here. It's hard work. I mean, it's cliche to say that, but that's what these guys do. They put in the work. That's the kind of pressure that you like. When the kids work like that, they're invested and they buy in. It causes me to work harder, too. I try to be the best coach that I can be for them."

Palestine-Wheatley 8, Episcopal Collegiate 3

A six-run fourth inning carried the Patriots to the 2A state finals by knocking off Episcopal Collegiate in Saturday's early semifinal.

Episcopal Collegiate led 3-0 until the Patriots seized control with two outs. Two hit batters, a walk and a Wildcats error aided the Palestine-Wheatley rally. Jacob Hickman and Brody Parker also had RBI singles in the inning.

Brant Medford earned the win for the Patriots. Drew Grumbles took the loss for Episcopal Collegiate. Grumbles also was 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.