2A SOFTBALL: Mansfield scores 5 early runs, then run-rules EPC; Riverside blanks Quitman in other semifinal

GREENLAND -- Alyson Edwards' reputation as a slugger sometimes means she doesn't get a chance to swing her bat.

The Mansfield senior is fine with that, knowing her teammates that bat behind her can also do damage at the plate when teams choose to intentionally put her on base.

On Saturday, Edwards was sandwiched with sluggers as Brook Adams went 4 for 5 with a triple, 2 doubles and 4 RBI one spot ahead of Edwards, and Skylynn Harris belted a two-run double one batter after Edwards.

That all added up to a 14-4 win against East Poinsett County in the semifinals of the Class 2A state softball tournament. Saturday's win sends the Lady Tigers (28-3) to next week's state championship game against Riverside.

"If teams walk me, then we've got a whole lineup who can hit the ball," Edwards said. "So they can walk me if they want, but our whole team can hit."

East Poinsett County (30-7) did pitch to Edwards twice in her four plate appearances. In the second inning, the result was a two-run home run to straightaway center. In the fifth, Edwards got another chance to swing the bat and the result was an RBI single. Edwards finished with three RBI and three runs scored. She was also big in the circle with seven strikeouts.

Mansfield struck for five runs in the bottom of the second inning to give Edwards a little breathing room.

"A lot of times it takes us one time through the lineup before we start hitting," Mansfield Coach Donnie Eveld said. "In the second inning, we got through the lineup a second time and they started hitting. From there, we just fed off of that."

The 5-0 lead almost slipped away in the fourth inning as EPC scored twice to pull within 5-4. Center fielder Mercedes Reel had the big blow in the inning to make it a one-run game.

Mansfield answered EPC's big inning with back-to-back four-run innings to put the game away. The Lady Tigers opened the fourth with Triska working a walk. Kaylee Ward followed with a single to turn the lineup over, and Adams crushed a two-run double into the gap for a 7-4 lead. After Edwards was intentionally walked, Cole Smith and Natalie Allison delivered big hits that produced two more runs.

Mansfield put the game away with four more runs in the fifth. Four straight singles and a two-run double by Harris did most of the damage.

Riverside 3, Quitman 0

The Lady Rebels struck first and gave pitcher Klaire Womack all the run support she needed to send Riverside to the state championship game.

Womack was dominant in the circle, allowing 2 hits with 13 strikeouts with 4 walks. Both Quitman hits were singles.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Kaylee Cox singled and Mackenzie Thomas reached on a walk. After another out, Riverside's Brooklyn Berry blasted a triple to left, scoring Cox and Thomas for the 2-0 lead.

The Lady Rebels added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Katie Ridge belted a home run to left for a 3-0 lead.