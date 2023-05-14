6A BOYS SOCCER: Conway keeper Tucker comes up big for Wampus Cats in 1-0 win against Springdale Har-Ber

FORT SMITH -- Conway senior goalkeeper Jackson Tucker grabbed Springdale Har-Ber's final shot as time expired on a hot, humid Saturday afternoon and kicked the ball into the stands to the Conway fans.

The show of celebration marked Conway's 1-0 win over Har-Ber in the semifinals of the Class 6A boys soccer tournament at Jim Rowland Stadium that sent the Wampus Cats to their third straight championship game.

Conway (19-3) will play in the championship game at Estes Stadium at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Game times for all championship games will be released today by the Arkansas Activities Association.

"It's a tough deal to do -- this is three years in a row to make the state championship game -- but I've been telling the guys all year that this is not normal," Conway Coach Matthew Page said. "This doesn't just happen every single year. These seniors had one year taken away and then three years in a row. They don't know what it's like to not make it."

Last year, Conway defeated Fort Smith Northside 3-1 for the state title. In 2021, it lost to Springdale 4-1. The season was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic the year before.

Will Childers, who was named the most valuable player of last year's championship game after scoring two goals, scored Saturday on the first shot of the game just 2:09 after the start for a 1-0 lead.

"He's one of those guys that can score in any fashion," Page said. "He does free kicks for us. He does PKs for us. He scores one-on-one like he did today. The ball came over the top and one of their defenders misplayed it. He took it and still had to beat a defender and beat the keeper. He put it on his right foot and switched over to his left, and when he switched over the kid overstepped and he put it back on his right foot and scored."

It was Childers' 32nd goal of the season.

Tucker and the rest of the Wampus Cats made that single goal stand up before his celebration.

"I had three shots on goal, so the back line helped me out big," Tucker said. "That's one of those moments where finally ... 80 minutes, the heat and it was joy."

Har-Ber (5-5-3) missed its best shot at a goal with 5:28 left when Conway's goal was left unguarded, but the shot was high above the crossbar.

"I thought my center back had it, and he did not," Tucker said. "I went out to get it and missed it. Thankfully, he was behind me and he saved my butt. It happens."

Springdale 2, Fayetteville 1 (OT)

During a game that lasted three hours and 30 minutes because of a weather delay, Springdale needed just 55 seconds in overtime to punch its ticket to the 6A state championship game.

Junior forward Fernando Avila buried a penalty kick into the back of the net, and the celebration was on for the Bulldogs. The golden goal came just moments after play resumed from a 1 hour, 48 minute break because of lightning.

"I was feeling it and just wanted to score it," Avila said. "We feel our program belongs in the finals. This run was so hard. My legs are feeling so sore after playing three games in three days."

Springdale Coach DJ Beeler earlier in the game went with another option to take a penalty kick that was missed in the first half. With a second chance, Beeler made sure Avila took the kick.

"He was feeling very confident in the game, but I called him off that penalty kick earlier," Beeler said. "When we got an opportunity to get this one, I knew I wanted him to take it. He didn't let us down. I'm so proud of these guys."

Springdale (12-2-3) now will look for its first state title since 2021 when it faces Conway in the championship match.

Fayetteville (13-4-3) was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead just 16 minutes into the game when it received a goal from senior defender Edgar Torres.

Springdale, as it did in its quarterfinals game, battled back to even the game at 1-1 with a second-half goal from Jonathan Calderon, who scored in all three of the team's state tournament games.

"This run has been so crazy," Calderon said. "I just wanted to do this for my teammates. We really got our minds right in the last three games of the regular season and are playing our best right now. It's been amazing."

-- Harold McIlvain II