A big day in May in L.A.

Greetings from El Dorado, the capital of L.A. (Lower Arkansas). Here in our 10-minute-town, we've had a plate full of activities the first week of this month, starting with celebrating our $50 Million Dollar Day called "Signing Day."

The occasion that celebrates El Dorado High School seniors signing their college letters of intent is always a red-letter-day for our town. It's not just because these graduating seniors (350 of them this year) indicate the college they will attend. These students will have their tuition paid by Murphy Oil's wonderful gift.

Many of our graduating seniors wouldn't have the opportunity to attend college without their tuition being paid. Year after year, hundreds of lives are changed. It's a present to our town from a caring company that betters our community.

El Dorado's first Saturday in May is the unofficial start of summer here, especially since the temperature hit almost 90 this year.

Our super-busy Saturday started with the Mayhaulin' Poker Run which, according to Wikipedia, is an event in which participants, usually riding motorcycles, must visit checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end.

Then several great gatherings got underway, starting with the Mayhaw Festival, featuring a record number of booths and entertainment on streets around historic Newton Museum. Just a few blocks away, El Dorado Main Street's May on Main Festival cranked up in the heart of our award-winning downtown.

The Mayhaw Festival offered tours of Newton Museum with hostesses in period dress. Booths of every type filled the streets, offering food, clothing, book-signings, political parties, and a sound stage with live music and choreographed dancing.

Newton Museum and El Dorado's Historic District are among the reasons for our city's 2021 recognition by USA Today as one of its Best Small Town Cultural Scene selections. The Mayhaw Festival is always a wonderful taste of south Arkansas. The variety of food and other items make it a runaway success. We did a taste test of the macaroni and cheese contest; my pick as the winner was one with bacon in it. We carried away several jars of mayhaw jelly.

Around the breathtakingly beautiful Union County Courthouse, sometimes called Arkansas' Parthenon, a companion May on Main Celebration roared to life with music, food, and booths; something for everyone, including a beer garden with drinks to cool you off and wash down the yummy festival food in a beer garden.

There was plenty for the whole family to enjoy. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you could take a free ride on the Queen City Train: board in front of PJs Coffee, then ride around downtown El Dorado to the Mayhaw Festival and back.

Or enjoy a wonderful horse-drawn carriage ride around El Dorado from 1-7 p.m., provided by Randall Clark Farms for a small fee. We had a corndog as we watched, along with a big cup of fresh-squeezed lemonade, but passed up the mudbugs. (Our once-a-year crawfish feast and turtle feeding takes place off our back deck. The crawfish heads are thrown into the adjacent pond, and our turtles go crazy.)

A few blocks away at the Murphy Arts District, the farmers market opened, selling fresh vegetables, fruits, homemade pies, cakes, cookies, and other handmade goods. I'm a pushover for tea cake cookies, and along with tea cakes I bought a lemon sugar cake.

The market continues each Saturday through the growing season. Adjacent to the market was a master gardeners sale, featuring a wide variety of native plants.

The 22nd annual South Arkansas Soul Fest at the Union County Fairgrounds wrapped up the entertainment for this first Saturday in May, with the gates open at 4:30 p.m. Mr. Mike's Productions featured top soul musicians and singers such as Benito, King George, Wendell B, and Ghetto Cowboy, packing in thousands.

Afterward we met a friend for a steak at the MAD House Restaurant. It seemed everyone we knew was there, along with their dogs and kids. We enjoyed the music, food, and drink. But those items were only part of the reason Vertis and I spent the day going from one event to the next.

The main attraction is an opportunity to spend quality time with friends, and since small-town hospitality flows out, we met and visited with folks not only from El Dorado, but from around the mid-South. It was a confirmation of why we live in a 10-minute town.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.