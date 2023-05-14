Arkansas Achievers

Three university students have been named Goldwater Scholars. They are David Adams, of Vilonia, a University of Central Arkansas Life Sciences major who plans to earn a Ph.D. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, conduct research focused on vertebrate ecophysiology, and teach at the university level; Stephen Pierson, a Fayetteville native and University of Arkansas engineering major who plans to pursue a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, manage a lab at a national/military research center and create innovations in the growing fields of advanced manufacturing and nanotechnology; and Alexx Weaver, of Lonoke, an Arkansas State University Life Sciences major who intends to get a Ph.D. in Infectious Disease and conduct research about known and emerging pathogens within the government/industrial sector. The Goldwater Foundation provides scholarships to college sophomores and juniors who intend to pursue research careers in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.

Hayden Wyrick -- who has graduated as an interior architecture and design student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- was selected as a finalist in the 2023 Student Portfolio Competition hosted by the American Society of Interior Designers. Wyrick, an Honors College student from Denver, Colo., was among six students selected from across the country as finalists in this year's national Student Portfolio Competition. Two other Fay Jones School undergraduate students, also graduating seniors, were selected as semi-finalists in this year's competition: Taylor Brown, from Shreveport, La., and Emily Creek, from St. Louis, Mo.

Zachary Graf of Texarkana has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The award is for $2,400 per academic year. Graf, a graduate of Arkansas High School, plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine.

Kevin Solomon, dean of student engagement and interim assistant vice president for enrollment management at Arkansas Tech University, is the winner of the 2023 Bob Cooke Distinguished Service Award from the Southwest Association of College and University Housing Officers. Solomon was recognized for his work to provide training and leadership development opportunities for students and staff, for building the foundation of the living learning community program at ATU and for his role in creating campus housing for ATU Panhellenic members.

Ahad Nadeem, a biology major from Little Rock, has been named the winner of the 2023 Edward L. Whitbeck Memorial Award at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in biology and a chemistry minor, the award-winning member of the Donaghey Scholar Honors Program plans to spend a year working in medical research while applying for medical school to fulfill his long-held goal of becoming a doctor. Each scholar receives a personalized plaque and a monetary award.

