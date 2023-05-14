Arkansas hosting NCAA softball regional for third consecutive season

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA Softball Tournament is coming to Fayetteville for a third consecutive season.

Arkansas (38-17) was announced as the No. 11 overall seed and will host fourth-seeded Harvard in its opener. Others placed in the four-team Fayetteville Regional include second-seeded Oregon and third-seeded Notre Dame.

Game times and dates will be released at a later date.

The regional’s winner will be paired against the Stillwater Regional winner, which is hosted by No. 6 overall seed Oklahoma State.

It is the Razorbacks’ sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth under coach Courtney Deifel. Arkansas has been selected for the tournament 12 times, and half of those appearances have come under Deifel’s direction.

Harvard won the Ivy League Tournament over Princeton to clinch its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance. It is the second consecutive season Arkansas has opened against an Ivy League team, as the Razorbacks defeated Princeton 11-0 in five innings in the opening round of last year’s Fayetteville Regional.

Oregon (35-15) earned an at-large berth out of the Pac-12 Conference and will travel to Fayetteville for a second consecutive year. The Razorbacks defeated the Ducks twice in 2022 to win the regional.

Notre Dame (29-17-1) was selected as an at-large bid out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Arkansas was the No. 4 overall seed last year and won the Fayetteville Regional before falling to Texas in the Super Regionals.