Arkansas, No. 11 overall seed in NCAA Softball Tournament, will open with Harvard

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA Softball Tournament is coming to Fayetteville for a third consecutive season.

Arkansas (38-17) is the No. 11 overall seed and will host fourth-seeded Harvard in its opener Friday at 6:30 p.m. Other teams placed in the four-team NCAA Fayetteville Regional include second-seeded Oregon and third-seeded Notre Dame.

The regional’s winner will be paired against the Stillwater Regional winner, which is hosted by No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State.

It is the Razorbacks’ sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth under coach Courtney Deifel. Arkansas has been selected for the tournament 12 times.

Harvard won the Ivy League Tournament over Princeton to clinch its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance. It is the second consecutive season Arkansas has opened against an Ivy League team. The Razorbacks defeated Princeton 11-0 in five innings in the opening round of last year’s Fayetteville Regional.

Oregon (35-15) earned an at-large berth out of the Pac-12 and will travel to Fayetteville for the second consecutive postseason. The Razorbacks defeated the Ducks twice last year to win the regional.

Notre Dame (29-17-1) was selected as an at-large bid out of the ACC.

Arkansas has won its home regional the past two years before losing in a home super regional to Arizona in 2021 and Texas last year.