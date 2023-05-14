Auxiliary’s president, vice president ready for their Curtain Call

Kristi Barton wonders how many states have organizations like Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled, or AEDD. The organization provides a wealth of services for children and adults with special needs, from a preschool to physical, occupational and speech therapy to an educational supportive employment program.

"I think we're really lucky in Arkansas to have an AEDD and all the things they do for the clients," says Barton, president of the organization's auxiliary. "I know someone in another state that doesn't have that opportunity. I wish they lived here."

Tery Young, auxiliary vice president, concurs on the organization's value.

"Seeing the cause and the purpose of what AEDD stands for really drew me in because these clients need the same opportunities that everyone else has -- and they don't [ordinarily] get that. So we're here to help provide that."

The women are enthusiastically gearing up for the 13th annual Curtain Call, one of the organization's two major fundraisers. The two-day event is scheduled for May 23 and 25.

Both women are event veterans. Barton has been with the auxiliary "for probably close to 10 years."

"I was very attracted to this auxiliary because I really wanted to interact with the clients. And we do a lot of client events where we go and we play Bingo, or we have an 'American Idol' [event] or we have a prom or different things. And I really enjoy interacting with the clients. That was really what drew me to the organization."

Young, the chairwoman for Curtain Call, has been with Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled for about five years.

"I was recruited more or less by another auxiliary member who had nothing but great things to say about the organization and members that were a part of it," Young says. "I really enjoyed the fact, [while] visiting, that everyone was so welcoming and warm."

Both women cut their volunteer teeth on Hawgs for a Cause, the organization's fall fundraiser, which celebrates everything Arkansas Razorbacks.

"It was amazing as to how smoothly run it was," Young says. "It sort of hooked me in knowing that everyone was there for the same purpose -- for the clients."

DEVELOP AND PROSPER

The women have seen the organization develop, and prosper, quite a bit during their time with the auxiliary.

"It has grown a lot," Barton says, "maybe not so much in numbers, but just in activity. And all of us have are really pretty good friends. I've met some ... close friends through this organization. And I think that's really special ... . Like Tery said, we grow because we all care and we all work, and we all spend the time to volunteer. And we have fun together.

"AEDD has been very successful at getting grants and they have opened several ... houses," Barton continues. "They've created new facilities for new clients. So it is definitely growing."

"I've seen the growth just in what they're able to offer the clients," Young adds, citing the addition of the Jobs 4 You program. The program provides clients with such services as vocational training, job placement, job coaching, life skills training and transportation.

"That's been a huge undertaking, and it's been all hands on deck," Young says. "And I think that's such a great purpose for these clients to be able to have the resources they need to be put into the workforce."

ON WITH THE SHOW

It's the Jobs 4 You program that will benefit from Curtain Call, a two-night event.

"We have the Stage Door event on Tuesday night," Young says. "That'll take us ... most of the day just setting up the raffle and food and all the tables." The big setup involves the main event, the red-carpet premiere on Thursday. "It usually takes us two days just being here on-site.

"But it's months in the making," as far as planning. "I think we started planning Curtain Call right after Hawgs for a Cause," Young continues. "We focus on our two big fundraisers, and so we already know who's going to be on what committee, and we're pushing hard and focusing and asking for our donations and getting everyone's creativity to get on board."

"A lot of us have the same jobs and everything," Barton says. "Like, I'm always the raffle chair for Hawgs for a Cause so [for] a lot of us, it's just like clockwork. We just jump into our spot; we know what we're doing and we do it together."

Thursday night's Curtain Call Red Carpet Premier will take place at the Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock. It begins with a reception complete with a champagne wall, then goes into dinner, provided by Heritage Catering, and a show featuring six stage performances by local community members as well as a few clients. (ACTS in the Rock, the client acting troupe that has performed skits in past Curtain Calls, will not be featured this year.)

"Vince [Insalaco, Argenta Community Theater co-founder and producing artistic director] and his team here ... have been amazing to host us ... year after year," Young says. Insalaco produces the show.

Guests will be able to bid in silent and live auctions, with the latter featuring such items as the use of a vacation property on the Florida Panhandle's scenic 30A coastal highway.

This year's Curtain Call is honoring Jeanne and Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, who will be presented with the Jim Hinson Spirit of Giving award on May 25.

"We also have a lot of artists who donate to Curtain Call," Barton says. The various works come from commercial artists as well as clients.

"Some of it's coming from our preschool," the Sammie Gail Sanders Children's Learning Center, Young says. "Some of it's from our adults; some of it's coming from our Jobs 4 You clients."

STAGE DOOR

New this year is May 23rd's event, Stage Door -- Curtain Call Preview, taking place at the theater's ACT II classroom space, less than a block north. This event, featuring a more casual, happy-hour/networking atmosphere, will be a cocktail reception complete with appetizers from local restaurants, a sneak peak of Thursday's show, and a raffle. "We will have five different baskets, possibly six ... at about $200 apiece," Young says. Eventgoers can buy raffle tickets and must be present to win.

What is the amount Arkansas Enterprises hopes to raise?

"All the money," Young replies with a laugh. They were not given a dollar amount. But, "this is typically our highest-producing fundraiser of the two that we do, so we put a heavy emphasis on it."

Note to anyone who might want to be a part of all this excitement backstage: New auxiliary members are always welcome, the women say.

"One thing I like about the organization is there's not a lot of requirements," Barton says. "You don't have to do so many hours. You can come when you want. It's a lunch meeting once a month, lasts about an hour. And then you just do what you want to do or what you can do."

Involvement is available via two membership levels. Standard auxiliary members pay dues of $30 a year; those members are asked to attend the lunch meetings and volunteer at both fundraisers. "We also added sustaining members who still want to be involved, but just don't have the time commitment," Young says. Sustainer yearly dues are $60.

"Every time we talk to somebody, I always ask them, 'What organizations do you volunteer with?'" Young says. "I'm like, 'Oh, you need to come come visit and be my guest to a monthly luncheon' so they can see what we do."

Stage Door -- Curtain Call Preview , 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 23; ACT II, 315 Main St., Suite B, North Little Rock; reception sponsor, Summit Community Care. Curtain Call Red Carpet Premiere, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner and show, May 25, Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Presenting sponsor, Little Shaneyfelt Marshall and Co. Tickets, $50-$150, are available at aeddinc.org/curtain-call. Sponsorships, $500-$1,500, are available.

Kristi Barton and Tery cq Young -- members of the Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled Auxiliary -- are volunteering their time to help put together the 2023 Curtain Call for a Cause, one of the AEDD's major fundraisers. The event takes place May 23 and 25 at Argenta Community Theater and its Act II facility. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

