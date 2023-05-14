Barling teen pleads not guilty in clerk’s murder, other charges involving robberies

FORT SMITH -- A 15-year-old boy accused of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery pleaded innocent to murder and other charges in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Kemuel Stucki of Barling appeared in person during his arraignment before 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor. Stucki was appointed a public defender, who entered innocent pleas on his behalf. His total bail remained at $1.25 million, cash only.

Stucki was charged as an adult Friday with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and committing a terroristic act in connection with an apparent robbery March 24. Chanell Moore, 26, was shot and killed during the robbery, according to a news release from Dan Shue, county prosecuting attorney.

Stucki was charged with another count of aggravated robbery in connection with a separate holdup on Dec. 12 in Barling.

Tabor set a jury trial for the week of Oct. 2 in his Fort Smith courtroom on the charges connected to the March 24 killing and robbery, according to another news release from Shue. A trial on the charges related to the Dec. 12 robbery was set for Oct. 23 before Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay in Greenwood.

The Fort Smith Police Department announced Stucki's arrest and provided details of its investigation into Moore's death during a news conference Friday.

Chief Danny Baker said police arrested Stucki during a SWAT operation on May 4 in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive after getting an arrest warrant for the Dec. 12 robbery, as well as a search warrant.

An arrest affidavit on charges in that robbery says Stucki entered the ALON gas station at 1709 Fort St. in Barling about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 12 wearing a black ski mask. He placed a sports bag on the counter and demanded the clerk fill it with vape pens while signaling he had a weapon, the affidavit says. The clerk could see the outline of a handgun through Stucki's gray hoodie, the affidavit says.

Another customer entered the store while the clerk was gathering the vape pens, the affidavit states. Stucki appeared to get "spooked" and walked out, heading west, the affidavit says. After contacting police dispatch, the clerk and the other customer followed Stucki, who agreed to come in and pay for the vape pens, the affidavit says. However, once back inside, Stucki grabbed four vape pens and left the scene without paying for them, according to the affidavit.

Although Barling police didn't make contact with Stucki at the time, they recovered the bag, mask, gloves and handgun he left on the west side of the gas station, the affidavit states.

Baker said police received a tip in April via Facebook about the Barling robbery while investigating the robbery in which Moore was killed. Detectives were able to identify Stucki in video from the ALON gas station, according to the affidavit. Authorities also traced the gun found at the scene and determined Stucki's father bought it in 2015.

Fort Smith police interviewed Stucki on May 4 after serving him an arrest warrant on charges related to the Barling robbery, according to Stucki's arrest affidavit on charges in the March 24 robbery. The affidavit says Stucki entered another convenience store -- identified by police as Doug's Eastside Convenience at 9017 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith -- while wearing a mask and demanded vape pens. Despite her compliance, Stucki shot Moore six times, killing her, the affidavit states.

Stucki grabbed some cigarettes and vape pens before firing at a car in the parking lot while fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit. The bullet came close to hitting the vehicle's female occupant in the head, the affidavit states.

Police reported finding a handgun when executing a search warrant at Stucki's home that was the same caliber of firearm used on Moore and matched the appearance of the murder weapon appearing in surveillance video of Doug's Eastside Convenience.