Baseball schedule

CLASS 6A

At Cabot

First round

Thursday

Rogers Heritage 6,

North Little Rock 4

Springdale 7, Bryant 5

Fayetteville 1, LR Catholic 0

Bentonville 7, Jonesboro 4

Second round

Friday

Rogers Heritage 8, Cabot 1

Springdale Har-Ber 8, Springdale 1

Rogers 1, Fayetteville 0

Bentonville 3, Conway 2

Semifinals

Saturday

Springdale Har-Ber 8,

Rogers Heritage 3

Bentonville 5, Rogers 1

CLASS 5A

At Marion

First round

Thursday

Little Rock Christian 3,

Hot Springs Lakeside 2

Greene County Tech 1,

Greenbrier 0

Valley View 13, Mountain Home 3

Benton 1, Sylvan Hills 0

Texarkana vs. Vilonia, ppd.

Greenwood vs. Marion, ppd.

Friday

Texarkana 8, Vilonia 7

Batesville 4, Van Buren 3

Marion 5, Greenwood 1

Maumelle 3, Sheridan 2

Second round

Saturday

Little Rock Christian 2,

Greene Co. Tech 0

Texarkana 3, Batesville 2

Valley View 1, Benton 0

Marion vs. Maumelle, (n)

Semifinals

Today

Little Rock Christian

vs. Texarkana, 1 p.m.

Valley View vs. Marion-Maumelle winner, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Maumelle Charter

First round

Saturday

Magnolia 12, Heber Springs 6

Prairie Grove 5, Arkadelphia 4

Morrilton 8, Joe T. Robinson 6

Brookland 9, Nashville 3

Second round

Today

GAME 5 Gravette vs. Magnolia, 1 p.m.

GAME 6 Lonoke vs. Prairie Grove, 3:30 p.m.

GAME 7 Ashdown

vs. Morrilton, 1 p.m.

GAME 8 Dardanelle

vs. Brookland, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday

Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, noon

Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Lincoln/Farmington/Shiloh Christian

First round

Thursday

At Shiloh Christian

Gosnell 3, Pangburn 2

Bismarck 4, Danville 0

Harding Academy 6,

Walnut Ridge 0

Booneville 8, Fouke 2

Friday

At Rogers

Charleston 5, Genoa Central 0

Rivercrest 8, Mayflower 7

Prescott 7, Elkins 1

Central Ark. Christian 5, Melbourne 1

Second round

Friday

Bismarck 5, Gosnell 0

Harding Academy 4, Booneville 1

Saturday

Central Ark. Christian 11, Prescott 1

Rivercrest 5, Charleston 0

Semifinals

Saturday

Harding Academy 10, Bismarck 5

Monday

Rivercrest

vs. Central Ark. Christian, noon

CLASS 2A

At Greenland

First round

Thursday

Greenland 12, Poyen 2

Palestine-Wheatley 5, Rison 1

Episcopal Collegiate 6, Lavaca 5

Bay 2, Ouachita 1

Woodlawn 12,

Buffalo Island Central 1

Mansfield 4, Sloan-Hendrix 3

Riverside 10, Murfreesboro 2

Cedar Ridge 8, Cotter 3

Second round

Friday

Palestine-Wheatley 6, Greenland 4

Episcopal Collegiate 7, Bay 2

Woodlawn 17, Mansfield 5

Cedar Ridge 13, Riverside 10

Semifinals

Saturday

Palestine-Wheatley 8, Episcopal Collegiate 3

Woodlawn 10, Cedar Ridge 0

CLASS 1A

At Taylor/Bradley

First round

Friday

At Bradley

West Side Greers Ferry 15,

Midland 5

Mount Ida 11, County Line 1

Viola 2, Wonderview 0

Ozark Catholic 6, Bradley 4

At Taylor

Taylor 25, Lead Hill 3

Nemo Vista 8, Norfork 1

Hampton 13, Scranton 6

Conway St. Joseph 11,

Armorel 1

Second round

Saturday

Mount Ida 11,

West Side Greers Ferry 4

Viola 6, Ozark Catholic 4

Taylor 3, Nemo Vista 2

Hampton

vs. Conway St. Joseph, (n)

Semifinals

Today

Mount Ida vs. Viola, 1 p.m.

Taylor vs. Hampton-Conway St. Joseph winner, 3:30 p.m.