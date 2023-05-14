Baseball schedule

CLASS 6A
At Cabot
First round
Thursday
Rogers Heritage 6,
North Little Rock 4
Springdale 7, Bryant 5
Fayetteville 1, LR Catholic 0
Bentonville 7, Jonesboro 4
Second round
Friday
Rogers Heritage 8, Cabot 1
Springdale Har-Ber 8, Springdale 1
Rogers 1, Fayetteville 0
Bentonville 3, Conway 2
Semifinals
Saturday
Springdale Har-Ber 8,
Rogers Heritage 3
Bentonville 5, Rogers 1
CLASS 5A
At Marion
First round
Thursday
Little Rock Christian 3,
Hot Springs Lakeside 2
Greene County Tech 1,
Greenbrier 0
Valley View 13, Mountain Home 3
Benton 1, Sylvan Hills 0
Texarkana vs. Vilonia, ppd.
Greenwood vs. Marion, ppd.
Friday
Texarkana 8, Vilonia 7
Batesville 4, Van Buren 3
Marion 5, Greenwood 1
Maumelle 3, Sheridan 2
Second round
Saturday
Little Rock Christian 2,
Greene Co. Tech 0
Texarkana 3, Batesville 2
Valley View 1, Benton 0
Marion vs. Maumelle, (n)
Semifinals
Today
Little Rock Christian
vs. Texarkana, 1 p.m.
Valley View vs. Marion-Maumelle winner, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Maumelle Charter
First round
Saturday
Magnolia 12, Heber Springs 6
Prairie Grove 5, Arkadelphia 4
Morrilton 8, Joe T. Robinson 6
Brookland 9, Nashville 3
Second round
Today
GAME 5 Gravette vs. Magnolia, 1 p.m.
GAME 6 Lonoke vs. Prairie Grove, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 7 Ashdown
vs. Morrilton, 1 p.m.
GAME 8 Dardanelle
vs. Brookland, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday
Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, noon
Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Lincoln/Farmington/Shiloh Christian
First round
Thursday
At Shiloh Christian
Gosnell 3, Pangburn 2
Bismarck 4, Danville 0
Harding Academy 6,
Walnut Ridge 0
Booneville 8, Fouke 2
Friday
At Rogers
Charleston 5, Genoa Central 0
Rivercrest 8, Mayflower 7
Prescott 7, Elkins 1
Central Ark. Christian 5, Melbourne 1
Second round
Friday
Bismarck 5, Gosnell 0
Harding Academy 4, Booneville 1
Saturday
Central Ark. Christian 11, Prescott 1
Rivercrest 5, Charleston 0
Semifinals
Saturday
Harding Academy 10, Bismarck 5
Monday
Rivercrest
vs. Central Ark. Christian, noon
CLASS 2A
At Greenland
First round
Thursday
Greenland 12, Poyen 2
Palestine-Wheatley 5, Rison 1
Episcopal Collegiate 6, Lavaca 5
Bay 2, Ouachita 1
Woodlawn 12,
Buffalo Island Central 1
Mansfield 4, Sloan-Hendrix 3
Riverside 10, Murfreesboro 2
Cedar Ridge 8, Cotter 3
Second round
Friday
Palestine-Wheatley 6, Greenland 4
Episcopal Collegiate 7, Bay 2
Woodlawn 17, Mansfield 5
Cedar Ridge 13, Riverside 10
Semifinals
Saturday
Palestine-Wheatley 8, Episcopal Collegiate 3
Woodlawn 10, Cedar Ridge 0
CLASS 1A
At Taylor/Bradley
First round
Friday
At Bradley
West Side Greers Ferry 15,
Midland 5
Mount Ida 11, County Line 1
Viola 2, Wonderview 0
Ozark Catholic 6, Bradley 4
At Taylor
Taylor 25, Lead Hill 3
Nemo Vista 8, Norfork 1
Hampton 13, Scranton 6
Conway St. Joseph 11,
Armorel 1
Second round
Saturday
Mount Ida 11,
West Side Greers Ferry 4
Viola 6, Ozark Catholic 4
Taylor 3, Nemo Vista 2
Hampton
vs. Conway St. Joseph, (n)
Semifinals
Today
Mount Ida vs. Viola, 1 p.m.
Taylor vs. Hampton-Conway St. Joseph winner, 3:30 p.m.