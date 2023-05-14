Sections
Boys soccer

by Erick Taylor | Today at 4:00 a.m.

SOCCER

BOYS

CLASS 6A

At Fort Smith Southside

First round

Thursday

Rogers 2, Little Rock Southwest 0

Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bryant 0, OT

Cabot 2, Fort Smith Southside 0

Springdale 2, Little Rock Central 0

Second round

Friday

Conway 4, Rogers 3

Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bentonville 0

Fayetteville 3, Cabot 1

Springdale 2, Little Rock Catholic 1

Semifinals

Saturday

Conway 1, Springdale Har-Ber, noon

Springdale 2, Fayetteville 1

CLASS 5A

At Valley View/Greene Co. Tech/Paragould/Nettleton

First round

Thursday

Pulaski Academy 3, Benton 0

Van Buren 6, Greene Co. Tech 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Maumelle 0

Valley View 3, Harrison 2, OT

Mountain Home 4, Searcy 2

Hot Springs 4, Vilonia 3

Russellville 5, Batesville 0

Lake Hamilton 2, Little Rock Christian 0

Second round

Friday

Van Buren 2, Pulaski Academy 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Valley View 0

Hot Springs 3, Mountain Home 2

Russellville 6, Lake Hamilton 2

Semifinals

Saturday

Hot Springs Lakeside 2, Van Buren 1

Russellville 2, Hot Springs 0

CLASS 4A

At Joe T. Robinson/Bauxite/Mills

First round

Thursday

Clarksville 8, Crossett 1

Joe T. Robinson 2, Morrilton 0

Dardanelle 3, Warren 1

Harding Academy 3, Hope 2

Brookland 3, Nashville 2

Berryville 4, Star City 0

De Queen 4, LISA Academy West 0

Farmington 5, Hamburg 2

Second round

Friday

Clarksville 2, Joe T. Robinson 1

Dardanelle 2, Harding Academy 0

Berryville 4, Brookland 2

De Queen 2, Farmington 0

Semifinals

Saturday

Dardanelle 2, Clarksville 1

De Queen 1, Berryville 0

CLASS 3A

At Bergman

First round

Thursday

Green Forest 7, Hermitage 0

Mountain View 4, Danville 0

Central Ark. Christian 5, Eureka Springs 1

Subiaco Academy 3, Buffalo Island Central 1

Crowley's Ridge 10, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Haas Hall Bentonville 4, Episcopal Collegiate 2

Cossatot River 2, Conway Christian 1

Decatur 3, Maumelle 1

Second round

Friday

Green Forest 10, Mountain View 0

Central Ark. Christian 3, Subiaco Academy 1

Haas Hall Bentonville 3, Crowley's Ridge 0

Decatur 3, Cossatot River 2

Semifinals

Saturday

Green Forest 4, Central Ark. Christian 1

Haas Hall Bentonville 4, Decatur 0

