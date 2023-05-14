Boys soccer

SOCCER
BOYS
CLASS 6A
At Fort Smith Southside
First round
Thursday
Rogers 2, Little Rock Southwest 0
Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bryant 0, OT
Cabot 2, Fort Smith Southside 0
Springdale 2, Little Rock Central 0
Second round
Friday
Conway 4, Rogers 3
Springdale Har-Ber 1, Bentonville 0
Fayetteville 3, Cabot 1
Springdale 2, Little Rock Catholic 1
Semifinals
Saturday
Conway 1, Springdale Har-Ber, noon
Springdale 2, Fayetteville 1
CLASS 5A
At Valley View/Greene Co. Tech/Paragould/Nettleton
First round
Thursday
Pulaski Academy 3, Benton 0
Van Buren 6, Greene Co. Tech 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Maumelle 0
Valley View 3, Harrison 2, OT
Mountain Home 4, Searcy 2
Hot Springs 4, Vilonia 3
Russellville 5, Batesville 0
Lake Hamilton 2, Little Rock Christian 0
Second round
Friday
Van Buren 2, Pulaski Academy 1
Hot Springs Lakeside 3, Valley View 0
Hot Springs 3, Mountain Home 2
Russellville 6, Lake Hamilton 2
Semifinals
Saturday
Hot Springs Lakeside 2, Van Buren 1
Russellville 2, Hot Springs 0
CLASS 4A
At Joe T. Robinson/Bauxite/Mills
First round
Thursday
Clarksville 8, Crossett 1
Joe T. Robinson 2, Morrilton 0
Dardanelle 3, Warren 1
Harding Academy 3, Hope 2
Brookland 3, Nashville 2
Berryville 4, Star City 0
De Queen 4, LISA Academy West 0
Farmington 5, Hamburg 2
Second round
Friday
Clarksville 2, Joe T. Robinson 1
Dardanelle 2, Harding Academy 0
Berryville 4, Brookland 2
De Queen 2, Farmington 0
Semifinals
Saturday
Dardanelle 2, Clarksville 1
De Queen 1, Berryville 0
CLASS 3A
At Bergman
First round
Thursday
Green Forest 7, Hermitage 0
Mountain View 4, Danville 0
Central Ark. Christian 5, Eureka Springs 1
Subiaco Academy 3, Buffalo Island Central 1
Crowley's Ridge 10, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Haas Hall Bentonville 4, Episcopal Collegiate 2
Cossatot River 2, Conway Christian 1
Decatur 3, Maumelle 1
Second round
Friday
Green Forest 10, Mountain View 0
Central Ark. Christian 3, Subiaco Academy 1
Haas Hall Bentonville 3, Crowley's Ridge 0
Decatur 3, Cossatot River 2
Semifinals
Saturday
Green Forest 4, Central Ark. Christian 1
Haas Hall Bentonville 4, Decatur 0