Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Dave Grundfest, Co., 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $700,000.
Canyon Construction, 515 Shall Ave., Little Rock, $600,000.
Lumatech, Inc., 5901 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, $496,979.
Lumatech, Inc., 13420 David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, $345,047.
Alessi Keyes Construction, 12120 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $330,000.
Davenport Contracting, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $323,000.
RESIDENTIAL
B&D Homes, Inc., 10 Abington Court, Little Rock, $750,000.
Mark Baker Custom, 217 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $499,900.
Hartness Construction, 341 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $450,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 9 Cobalt Drive, Little Rock, $432,600.
Leigh Lusk Interiors, 11204 Rocky Valley Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
EY Custom Homes, LLC, 1011 15th St., Little Rock, $278,000.
Kerr Building Services, 73 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.
Gabrielle OShea, 500 Ivory Drive, Little Rock, $230,000.
McCarley Construction, 9909 Catskill Road, Little Rock, $150,000.
Greenbrier Remodeling, 15 Whispering Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
Greenbrier Remodeling, 1900 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
Greenbrier Remodeling, 1906 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.
Ari Arkansas Restoration, 12811 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, $147,000.
Ari Arkansas Restoration, 110 Glen Drive, Little Rock, $127,000.
Diamond Jack Construction, 356 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $120,000.
Best Builders, Inc., 47 Colony Road, Little Rock, $110,000.
Mystical Construction, 11400 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.
Kalyan Swarna, 801 N. Hughes St., Little Rock, $83,000.
Bean Construction, 7417 Kingwood Road, Little Rock, $75,200.
Acumen Contracting, 3224 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.