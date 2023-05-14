Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Dave Grundfest, Co., 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $700,000.

Canyon Construction, 515 Shall Ave., Little Rock, $600,000.

Lumatech, Inc., 5901 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, $496,979.

Lumatech, Inc., 13420 David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, $345,047.

Alessi Keyes Construction, 12120 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, $330,000.

Davenport Contracting, 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $323,000.

RESIDENTIAL

B&D Homes, Inc., 10 Abington Court, Little Rock, $750,000.

Mark Baker Custom, 217 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $499,900.

Hartness Construction, 341 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $450,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 9 Cobalt Drive, Little Rock, $432,600.

Leigh Lusk Interiors, 11204 Rocky Valley Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

EY Custom Homes, LLC, 1011 15th St., Little Rock, $278,000.

Kerr Building Services, 73 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.

Gabrielle OShea, 500 Ivory Drive, Little Rock, $230,000.

McCarley Construction, 9909 Catskill Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Greenbrier Remodeling, 15 Whispering Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Greenbrier Remodeling, 1900 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Greenbrier Remodeling, 1906 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Ari Arkansas Restoration, 12811 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock, $147,000.

Ari Arkansas Restoration, 110 Glen Drive, Little Rock, $127,000.

Diamond Jack Construction, 356 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $120,000.

Best Builders, Inc., 47 Colony Road, Little Rock, $110,000.

Mystical Construction, 11400 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Kalyan Swarna, 801 N. Hughes St., Little Rock, $83,000.

Bean Construction, 7417 Kingwood Road, Little Rock, $75,200.

Acumen Contracting, 3224 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.