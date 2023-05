The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

300 Main St., commercial, CJRW, 9:27 a.m. May 9, property valued at $18,241.

72202

1601 Marshall St., commercial, Helping Hands, 7:24 a.m. May 10, property value unknown.

72204

6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Oscar Caballero, 12:33 a.m. May 6, property value unknown.

11100 David O. Dodd Road, residential, Raymond Polk, 9:15 a.m. May 9, property valued at $300.

72205

9201 Kanis Road, residential, The Canopy Apartments, 8:43 a.m. May 5, property valued at $2,601.

72206

1600 Main St., commercial, South Main Creative, 4:36 p.m. May 9, property valued at $1,456.

72209

6622 Gold Ct., residential, Tondelia Knox, 3:08 p.m. May 5, property valued at $557.

5300 Baseline Road, residential, Jorge LaCruz, 12:10 a.m. May 6, property value unknown.

16 Terrace Place, residential, James Washington, 10:17 a.m. May 10, property value unknown.

10101 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., commercial, Direct Auto Insurance, 11:41 p.m. May 10, property valued at $1,002.

72211

701 Green Mountain Dr., residential, Cartie Braggs-Clark, 3:54 a.m. May 6, property valued at $500.

510 Trumpler St., residential, Sammy Hunt, 10:19 a.m. May 9, property value unknown.

13500 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Kamrym Crosby, 11:03 p.m. May 10, property valued at $220.

72212

11410 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Burger King, 5:09 a.m. May 6, property valued at $3,000.

72227

1700 Old Forge Dr., residential, Shelby Neece, 11:17 a.m. May 9, property value unknown.

2214 Old Forge Dr., residential, Josh Evans, 12:50 p.m. May 9, property valued at $2,000.

North Little Rock

72114

800 N. Beech St., residential, juvenile victim, 12:57 a.m. May 6, property valued at $300.

1740 N. Locust St., residential, Tana Riddell, 9 p.m. May 7, property valued at $70.

2 Riverfront Plaza, residential, James Brown, 4:19 a.m. May 10, property value unknown.

72116

3929 McCain Mall, commercial, juvenile victim, 9:24 p.m. May 6, property valued at $50.

3930 McCain Mall, commercial, Overstock Furniture, 2:40 p.m. May 9, property valued at $620.

2011 Aztec Dr., residential, Antwan Williams Jr., 12 p.m. May 9, property valued at $2,050.

72117

2104 Village Dr., residential, Joshua Henderson, 5 a.m. May 5, property valued at $1,464.

701 E. Bethany Road, residential, Jerry Griffin, 5 p.m. May 5, property valued at $120.

72118

67 Cliffwood Cir., residential, Musiyko Knostantin, 8 a.m. May 5, property valued at $600.

509 W. 51st St., residential, Tyshire Devenport, 7:17 a.m. May 10, property valued at $2,920.