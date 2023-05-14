Business people

MUGS

Brink

Jim Smith has joined Conner & Winters as a partner in the firm's Fayetteville office. His experience includes shareholder governance; investments; real estate; mergers and acquisitions; security offerings; and new business formation. He earned his law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and also received a master of law in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Rebecca Hurst has also joined Conner & Winters as a partner in the Fayetteville office. Hurst has experience in the corporate realm advising businesses on corporate structure; financing; mergers and acquisitions; and employment matters. Hurst received her law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She also received a masters of law in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Andrew Brink has been hired as the Rogers market president for Armor Bank. Brink will lead the bank's Northwest Arkansas team in serving the consumer and commercial needs of the community. Brink has experience operating as a commercial lender in Northwest Arkansas serving a variety of clients in size and industry.

Weichert affiliated offices in Northwest Arkansas recently added the following to their team: Darrel Donohew, Hubert Tenekeu and Jamie Smith have joined the team of agents at Weichert, Realtors -- The Griffin Company, at 2719 N. Drake St. in Fayetteville. Wyatt Graves, has joined the team agents at Weichert, Realtors -- The Griffin Company, at 5100 S. Thompson Street in Springdale.

Troy Blackston Jr. has been appointed executive vice president and chief lending officer for Today's Bank. Blackston will oversee banking operations and manage the bank's lending program and portfolio to ensure personalized service and excellence within the bank's lending division. Blackston is a graduate of John Brown University with a degree in organizational management.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.