Cabot senior tosses 15 Ks in 6A semifinal victory





BRYANT -- Cabot's bats did most of the talking the last time it played a game at Bryant's Lady Hornet Field.

On Saturday, it was the right arm of Akayla Barnard that spoke louder than anything else for the Lady Panthers.

The senior pitcher gave up only one hit and struck out 15 in a superior outing to boost Cabot past Rogers 1-0 in the semifinals of the Class 6A state softball tournament.

The victory affords the Lady Panthers a chance at redemption in the state final where they'll face fellow 6A-Central Conference foe Bryant next week at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. The Lady Hornets beat top-ranked Bentonville 6-4 in eight innings in the other semifinal.

But the tone was set in Game 1 thanks to the thrilling head-to-head battle that Barnard and Rogers' Ava Johnson waged on the mound in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.





At one point, Barnard had a streak where she struck out eight consecutive Lady Mounties, and that was after she issued a walk and hit a batter during the first inning. She retired the last 18 players she saw after giving Talyn Jackson a free pass to open the second and rarely got behind in any of her counts.

"[Barnard] had a great day," Cabot Coach Chris Cope said. "She kept them off balance all day, and when they did put it in play, our defense played behind her. So it was great day for our team."

Johnson wasn't too shabby either for Rogers. The junior, who allowed two hits and struck out 13, put together a stretch in which she sat down six straight Lady Panthers on strikes.

Yet, it was Cabot's ace who stole the show.

Barnard gave up three home runs during Cabot's 9-8, come-from-behind win over Bryant in her previous trip to Lady Hornet Field on April 28, but it was the Lady Panthers' offense -- particularly its four home runs -- that spearheaded that win.

Cabot didn't provide nearly as much firepower in its return to Bryant, but it didn't need much considering the way Barnard was pitching a day after no-hitting Bentonville West in the quarterfinals.

"I didn't do my job at the plate so I knew I owed it to my team to do it in the circle," the South Dakota State signee explained. "The one that got the hit [for Rogers], that was on me. I shook off my coach, and I called the opposite. But I knew I had to spin the ball [Saturday] and hit my spots to get us through."

Rogers (27-5) did come out the gates quickly in the first inning. The Lady Mounties had the bases loaded with one out before Barnard struck out Johnson and got Kadence Janney to ground out to first base to end the threat.

That turned out to be the last time Rogers put anyone in scoring position.

Johnson was able to keep the Lady Panthers at bay for the most part, but Cabot got the one run it needed in the bottom of the fourth.

Emily Titus started the inning with a single and eventually advanced to second on a grounder from Emily Whitman. Two batters later, Emma Scales delivered a sharply-placed hit between second and third base, allowing Titus enough time to sprint home.

"Any bobble, any wiggle, we're going to try to do something and take a chance," Cope said of Titus scoring from second. "It worked out. Luckily it went out into the outfield just a little bit, and one run was all we needed."

Coincidentally, it was Cabot that knocked Rogers out in the semifinals last season, also by a single run. Barnard got the win in that one as well following a masterful 13-strikeout performance.

She one-upped that contest with a near flawless game in another bout with the Lady Mounties.

"I was just thinking in my head that I've worked this hard, and our team has worked since June," Barnard said. "Even in the workout room, and we deserve this. I'm a senior, and I want to go out big."

BRYANT 6, BENTONVILLE 4 (8)

Run-scoring singles from Aly White and Payton Stueart in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Bryant (17-4) upset the two-time defending champions.

The win enabled the Lady Hornets to exact a bit of revenge from Bentonville (29-2), which beat Bryant 13-3 in the semifinals a year ago. But the host team jumped on the Lady Tigers fast and weathered a pair of rallies to earn a spot in the state championship game.

"We had a talk before the game about getting hit in the face, getting back up, fighting and not being afraid to get hit," Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said. "But the ability to get back up after you get hit. ... I think they did that. I'm so proud of that."

White put Bryant up 2-0 in the first with a two-run home run over the center-field wall, but the Lady Tigers came right back and tied it in their half of the inning on an RBI-single from Trista Peterson and a bases-load walk.

The Lady Hornets grabbed the momentum right back in the second when Macy Hoskins busted a two-run home run to left field. Bentonville got within 4-3 in the fifth on a solo home run from Kasey Wood, and later tied it on Kadence Stafford's homer in the sixth before White and Stueart's heroics put Bryant on top to stay.

"I just kept reiterating fight, and they know what that means," Dreher said of her team. "They know that means it's not over, we're not done no matter what you're feeling or what's happening. You're still throwing punches."









