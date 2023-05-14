Sunday, May 14 Altheimer church honors mothers

Mulberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will celebrate Mother’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Remembering the Faith of a Mother. The speaker will be Rashawnda Farris Milus. The Rev. Robert Key is the pastor.

Monday, May 15 Caregivers supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas invites the community to its Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group virtual meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday via Zoom. The program will be presented by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Schmielding Home Caregiver Training Program. The trainer is Charlotte Clausen of the UAMS South Central Center on Aging, according to a news release. Entitled the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Experience — Take a Walk in Their Shoes, it’s a program that simulates symptoms of dementia. The Zoom link is https://uams.zoom.us/ with Meeting ID: 954 2296 3963 and Passcode: 989765. People may also use One tap mobile to dial +19292056099,,9542296 3963#,,,,,,0#,,989765# US (New York) or dial by one’s location to +1 305 224 1968 US. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Through Monday, May 15 SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov .

Tuesday, May 16 Third Ward residents to meet

The Third Ward Community Watch Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 16 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All residents of the Third Ward are invited to attend.

Wednesday, May 17 Broadband officials to meet at courthouse

Th e A rka n sa s State Broadband Office will host a meeting May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the quorum courtroom. Officials are inviting people to join Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and the Arkansas State Broadband Office to hear about what the Broadband Office is working on in 2023 and beyond. Plans include creating a County Broadband Committee, according to a news release. Details: Laurie Ringler, Broadband Project manager, at Laurie.Ringler@arkansas.gov or

(501) 682-5903.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Beginning Wednesday, May 17 N u t ri t i o n e d u c a t i o n conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Thursday, May 18 C h ri s t i a n Wo m e n’s luncheon set

The Christian Women’s Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, 2023 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speakers will be Beth and Hal Walker of Bella Vista, who will discuss “Second Time Around,” according to a news release. Jill Corbitt, a registered dental hygienist, will also make a special presentation on “A Day In The Life of A Dental Assistant.” The luncheon cost is $21, which includes the meal, tax, and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be charged for reservations that aren’t kept.

Friday, May 19 Exhibition: “Arkansas Women to Watch: 2023” opens

The exhibition “Arkansas Women to Watch 2023: New Worlds” will be open from May 19 to Aug. 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. “New Worlds” is the latest exhibit in the Women to Watch exhibition series, conceived by the National Museum of Women in the Arts. The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts organizes the statewide tour of the art by the Arkansas nominees.

Saturday, May 20 Antique/Classic Car Show set

Hardin Baptist Church will present its eighth annual Antique/Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at U.S. 270 and Todd Lynn Drive at White Hall. “Come check out the rides of our past!,” a spokesman said in a news release. “No entry fee to show your car (donations appreciated).” Festivities will include antique and classic cars and trucks on display; trophies awarded for “Peoples Choice,” first, second, and third place; and concessions: baked goods, hot dogs, popcorn, drinks and more (benefiting the youth.) Details: (870) 247-1258.

Morgan Farms retreat center sets open house

The community is invited to an open house at Morgan Farms PB Retreat Center, 8309 Old Warren Road, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Revs. David and Edna Morgan co-founded Morgan Farms in 2000, according to a news release. Morgan Farms is available for various gatherings. For registration and details:

(870) 718-3324 or morgandavid72@yahoo.com or www.Morgan-Farms.org.

Yoga in The Loft set at ASC

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and to relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is May 20. This class is part of ASC’s Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae’s Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Lula Mae’s mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae’s executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Sunday, May 21 Reynolds Chapel sets mission program

Reynolds Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 706 S. Cypress St., will celebrate the annual Mission Program at 3 p.m. May 21. Rosilynd Jackson of the Greater New Bibleway Church of God in Christ at North Little Rock will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Andrew L. Williams is pastor of Reynolds Chapel.

Grapevine Cemetery event set

The annual meeting for the Grapevine Cemetery Memorial is scheduled at Sardis Baptist Church following the worship service at 11 a.m. May

21. After the memorial, there will be a potluck fellowship meal and time to visit. Grave decorations will be held before service, according to a news release. “We encourage anyone connected to the Grapevine Cemetery to come join in the celebration,” a spokesman said. The Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization, and donations are tax deductible. If donors are unable to attend and wish to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery, they may send contributions to: Grapevine Cemetery/Treasurer, 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603.

Wednesday, May 24 Housing Authority board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave., at 6 p.m. May 24. Details: Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

Thursday, May 25 VA hosts virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. May 25. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. May 24, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.The Little Rock VA Regional Office also operates a Satellite Office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Room 1C-151B. It is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

County GOP to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet May 25 at 6 p.m. at Larry’s Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. New members are always welcome, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, May 25 Opening Reception set for “A Cast of Blues”

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host “A Cast of Blues” exhibition on view through May

25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. “A Cast of Blues” features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon Mc-Connell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work “captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion,” according to a news release.

Through Saturday, May 27 ASC hosts Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 36th annual “Small Works on Paper” exhibition from May 4-27 at ASC’s home building, 701 S. Main St. The exhibition is organized and sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. Southeast Arkansas artists selected for this year’s exhibition include Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Tom Richard of Monticello. The traveling juried exhibition showcases two-dimensional artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches and spotlights artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. “Small Works on Paper” travels to up to 10 venues throughout the state in a yearlong show, according to a news release.

Through Wednesday, May 31 Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1 ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June

1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, June 3 Summit to address mental health, suicide

A Mental Health Wellness and Suicide Prevention Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Southeast Arkansas College in the Mc-George Building, 1900 S. Hazel St. The free summit is for ages 8 to adult and hosted by the D’Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project, according to a news relase. The age groups, presenters and topics will include: AGES 8 TO 12 — Dr. Nicole Baughnight Boles; “What is Mental Illness and How Do You Handle Stress?” AGES 13 TO 18 — Dr. Karma Mays; “How to Recognize Symptoms and What Signs to Look For.” AGES 19 TO 30 — Janie Cotton; “Trauma Informed Care.” AGES 31 AND UP — Panelists: Dr. Stephen Broughton, Mary Meacham and Bessie Lancelin; “Stigma, Anxiety, Depression and our Toolbox.”

Beginning Saturday, June 3 ASC sets Fused Glass Class with Aida Ayers

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a two-part Fused Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 and June 10 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. Attendees can save 25 percent with the discount code “GLASS25.” To register, visit asc701.org/class/fused-glass or call (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org .



