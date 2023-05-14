Club news: Democrats, Orchids, Quilts, Gardeners and more





Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville. It isn't necessary to be a member to attend monthly meetings.

Information about becoming a member, current opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Orchids

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. May 21 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. T.J. Hartung will talk about the orchids of Mexico. He is on the board of directors of the Vallarta Botanical Garden, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where his specialty is Mexican orchids, vanilla, fragrant orchids.

Membership to the Orchid Society of the Ozarks is $10 per year.

Future speakers include Doug Needham, professor of horticulture and president of the Oklahoma Orchid Society. He will speak at 1:30 p.m. June 25.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Monthly raffles for members and occasional public auctions offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will celebrate its 30th anniversary at 1 p.m. May 22 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Deck yourself out in a festive spring hat; this event will be an ice cream social with music and games. Reservations are encouraged, and there is a $5 per person charge.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on May 24 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks at 207 W. Van Buren. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Veterans Council

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas will hold a service honoring veterans at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Wall of Honor, 101 Veterans Way in Bella Vista.

The public is invited to this patriotic event, which will include music, a speaker, a program and free food following the event. Bring your own chairs.

Information: (479) 381-1142 or vetwallofhonor.org.

Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will hold a social event in June to kick off a busy summer and celebrate a successful plant sale. The public is welcome to attend.

At 5:30 p.m. June 13 the group will gather at the pavilion in the Burns Arboretum at Park Springs near N.W. 10th Street and N.W. B Street in Bentonville. Members and guests can walk the trails, visit Black Apple Creek and enjoy the beauty of the park. There will be a judged dessert contest in several different categories. Master Gardner John Sparks will share the history of that area, where he grew up.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture. They share their training by participating in community projects like the garden that supplies the Helping Hands Food Pantry with fresh produce all summer.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Woodcarvers

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host the Woodcarvers Club from 1 to 5 p.m. June 15 for woodcarving and woodburing demonstrations both inside the museum and outside in front of the Settler's Cabin. Musicians will be playing throughout the event. Rain date is June 22.

Information: bellavistawoodcarvers.org.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently enjoyed its bimonthly dinner at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant in Fayetteville. The guest speaker was Jody Bergstrom, the CEO of Camp Alliance. She provided an overview of the programs offered by her organization for veterans, military and military families, including Camp Connect, KiDS 24/7, Purple! For Military Kids and the Silver Star Gift platform.

The Chapter also introduced 16 new members, spouses, guests, and Army ROTC cadets from the University of Arkansas.

Chapter membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 national members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of more than 100 members, actively supports these initiatives.

Information: email pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Photo submitted The Bella Vista Photography Club April contest theme was waterfalls. Jan Halgrim tied for second place with this photo of Natural Dam Falls.



Photo submitted The Bella Vista Photography Club April contest theme was waterfalls. Steve Fisher tied for second place with this photo of Lake Ann Falls.





