Coach says Trojans getting good one in Williamson's son

Link Year Prep coach Jordan Grant said Arkansas-Little Rock is getting a prospect with big upside in Creed Williamson, the son of former Arkansas great and NBA player Corliss Williamson.

Williamson, 6-8, 230 pounds, pledged to the Trojans and coach Darrell Walker on Saturday. Jackson State, Elon and Louisiana Tech were also involved in recruiting Williamson.

He averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting 53% from the field, 38% beyond the three-point line and 76% at the free throw line this season.

“I’m not sure he’s even scratching the surface of where he’ll be yet,” Grant said. “Just his body and frame and the tools he has, I just think he’s just starting to hit the surface and his potential is through the roof. For us, he was a monster rebounder, defensive guy.

“His toughness he would bring in that was a lot like his dad.”

Williamson played at Little Rock Christian before landing at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo. Grant said Williamson’s offensive game is progressing.

“He shot it really well for us,” said Grant, who’s from Harrison and played at Link Year Prep before attending UCA. “Shot 38% from three, so his offensive game is coming along. But he’s got tools he’s just now starting to put more to use.”

Grant said Williamson will be successful because of his character and work ethic.

“He’s a phenomenal kid. He’s going to be successful no matter what he does in life because of who he is and how he shows up day-to-day and his work ethic,” Grant said. “He’s going to be a successful kid, whether that’s basketball on the court, off the court. He will be successful because of those things.”