Prince Hall Masons elect Grand Master

The Prince Hall Masons elected Mark A. McGraw as the 20th Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons for the state of Arkansas.

The election was held at Pine Bluff during the 151st Grand Lodge Session at the Masons state headquarters, Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge/Royal Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star Jurisdiction of Arkansas, 2906 E. Harding Ave.

The session was held Feb. 23-25. Established in 1775, Prince Hall Masons is the oldest African American fraternal organization in the United States, according to a news release.

McGraw is also a field technical support engineer lead at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library.

The Grand Master joined the Masonic Order in 1996 in Salina, Kan. While there, he became the youngest sitting Master at the age of 24. He was a part of many Masonic houses earning titles including Past Master of Denver Star Lodge #34, Past High Priest of King Solomon Chapter #5 of Royal Arch Masons, and Past Eminent Commander of Lynn Hopkins Commandery #15.

In 2003, he transferred to Arkansas to the H.J. Evans Sr. Lodge #8 and was named 2004 Mason of the year, 2006 Master Mason of the Year in District 7 South and a member of Arkansas Knights of Pythagoras.

McGraw's previous appointments have included Worshipful Grand Lecturer and Chief District Deputy Grand Master. He has held several elected positions within the Prince Hall Grand Lodge over the last 15 years.

He has been married to his wife, Angela, for 23 years, with six children and two grandchildren, according to the release.