Crawford County Library Board looks to create new a public comment policy after increased engagement at meetings

ALMA -- The Crawford County Library Board voted unanimously Tuesday to form a subcommittee to create a public comment policy amid ongoing controversy.

The subcommittee will consist of all five board members, as well as Eva White, the county library system's interim director.

Gentry Wahlmeier, an attorney for the county, said the Library Board hasn't enacted a public speaking policy, but people can speak during board meetings in accordance with Arkansas law requiring residents, at a minimum, be allowed to give input prior to the decision of any government body in the state.

The board's decision came after Tammi Hamby, board chairwoman, said during the board's meeting March 14 that only people who provided identification showing they live in Crawford County could speak at the meeting.

The county Quorum Court approved an ordinance outlining a similar procedure Feb. 21, according to minutes from that meeting. The ordinance limits public input at Quorum Court meetings to county residents, people who own businesses in the county and people the meeting chairperson invites to speak. The chairperson may also challenge a speaker to provide proof of residency in the county or "other bona fides."





However, in a March 27 letter to the library board included in Tuesday's board meeting packet, resident Rebecka Virden said the new rule Hamby provided prevented several people who hold county library system cards from speaking at the March 14 meeting.

The library board represents the interest of Crawford County Library System card holders, regardless of whether they can produce a photo ID with a Crawford County address, Virden wrote.

Permanent residents and property owners in the county, as well as people employed in the county and students enrolled in county schools, can get a library card for free, according to the library system's website. Other people can get a card for a $10 annual fee.

Public input and LGBTQ books

The library board has seen dozens of people attending and speaking at its recent meetings. The public comment portions of these meetings, which have taken place near the end, have largely consisted of residents weighing in on children's books with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning subject matter and their place in each of the library system's five branches.

This included Tuesday's meeting, in which residents argued their perspectives with the board -- and each other -- for more than half an hour.

The board dealt with challenges from residents regarding multiple books of this nature at its Nov. 8 meeting, according to meeting material.

The River Valley City Elders, a local Christian community organization, requested people in a Dec. 13 newsletter to stand with Jeffrey Hamby -- Tammi Hamby's husband -- as he spoke to the Quorum Court on Dec. 19 regarding his concerns about these sorts of books being purchased with taxpayer money and displayed at the Van Buren Public Library.

Jeffrey and Tammi Hamby had also outlined their grievances on the subject in a letter dated Nov. 10 addressed to the Quorum Court, then-Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap and current County Judge Chris Keith.

The Hambys argued the constitutional rights of parents and their religious liberties were being subverted by a "progressive woke ideology" driven by Deidre Grzymala -- director of the county Library System at the time -- and her employees. They claimed this reported ideology was "normalizing and equating homosexual and transsexual lifestyles with heterosexual family units" without parental consent or the ability to not participate.

Grzymala said at the Library Board's Jan. 10 meeting all branches had moved their LGBTQ children's books out of the children's section into a new area within their respective adult book sections, according to a recording of the meeting. This came after the Quorum Court discussed the library and a compromise regarding the material at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Going Forward

Board member Keith Pigg, who represents the Mulberry Public Library, said certain elements of the Garland County Library Board's procedures for public comments at its meetings could be tailored to suit Crawford County.

One of the rules Pigg mentioned is people wishing to speak at Garland County meetings have to fill out a form listing their name, contact information and the subject they want to discuss. They then have to turn the form in to the library director or a board member at least one hour before the meeting.

"This gives the board time to adjust the meeting to allow for a time of public comments," the procedures state. "If no forms have been turned in one hour ahead of the meeting, such time will not be allotted."

Wahlmeier, the attorney for the county, said public comment sections of meetings generally happen before new business is discussed. In his experience, speakers are also limited to talking about items on the meeting agenda and usually have three to five minutes to do so.

The new subcommittee is set to devise a public comment policy for consideration at the Library Board's next regular meeting July 11 at the Cedarville Public Library.

Kara McCubbin, children and youth services librarian, reads a book to families during a weekly story time event, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Alma Public Library in Alma. At a meeting on Tuesday, the Crawford County Library Board discussed implementing a public comment policy at its meetings, as well as the search for a new county Library System director. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A selection of childrens books which have been under scrutiny from community members are displayed in a designated section, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Alma Public Library in Alma. At a meeting on Tuesday, the Crawford County Library Board discussed implementing a public comment policy at its meetings, as well as the search for a new county Library System director. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A list of policies displays on the wall, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Alma Public Library in Alma. At a meeting on Tuesday, the Crawford County Library Board discussed implementing a public comment policy at its meetings, as well as the search for a new county Library System director. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

