Cyclone threatens 2 nations

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Volunteers in Bangladesh's coastal districts were using loudspeakers to urge people to seek shelter on Saturday as the delta nation braced for an extremely severe cyclone, which is expected to slam ashore in Bangladesh and Burma over the next 24 hours.

U.N. agencies and aid workers pre-positioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps with more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Burma.

The camps at Cox's Bazar are in the path of Cyclone Mocha, which was closing in on the coast of southeastern Bangladesh and Burma with wind speeds of up to 135 miles per hour and gusts of up to 150 mph, the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall today between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Burma.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

Bangladesh, with more than 160 million people, has prepared more than 1,500 cyclone shelters. The navy said it's keeping ready 21 ships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations.

In Burma, rains and winds were picking up since Friday and prompted more than 10,000 people in villages around Sittwe in Rakhine state to seek shelter in sturdy buildings including monasteries, temples and schools, said Lin Lin, the chairman of the Myittar Yaung Chi charity foundation.

"Currently, about 20 places have been arranged for people to stay in Sittwe. But because there were more people than we expected, there was not enough food for the next day. We are still trying to get it," he said.

Speaking from Cox's Bazar across the border in Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration's deputy chief of mission, Nihan Erdogan, said his agency had trained 100 volunteers in each of the 17 refugee camps on how to alert rescuers using flag warning signals when heavy rains, floods and strong winds lash the region. "Emergency shelter materials and hygiene kits are readily available, and personal protective gear has been provided to all volunteers."

The World Health Organization put 40 ambulances and 33 mobile medical teams on standby at Cox's Bazar, the agency's spokesperson Margaret Harris said.

Authorities in Bangladesh said heavy rains from the cyclone could trigger landslides in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and three other hilly districts -- Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.

Bangladesh, which is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones, issued the highest danger signal for Cox's Bazar. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned the cyclone could cause severe damage to the lives and properties in eight coastal districts.

Mizanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, said they asked the local authorities in 20 districts and sub-districts to make swift preparations. He said they were particularly concerned about a small coral island called Saint Martins in the Bay of Bengal, where efforts were underway to protect thousands of inhabitants.

The World Food Program said it pre-positioned enough food to cover the needs of more than 400,000 people in Rakhine and neighboring areas for one month.

"We are preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best. Cyclone Mocha is heading to areas burdened by conflict, poverty, and weak community resilience," said WFP's Burma deputy director, Sheela Matthew. "Many of the people most likely to be affected are already reliant on regular humanitarian assistance from WFP. They simply cannot afford another disaster."

This image provided by World Food Programme shows relief food commodities being stockpiled at WFP warehouses in Rakhine State. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Coxs Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar. (World Food Programme via AP)



Locals stand the bank of sea before Cyclone Mocha hits, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclone churning in the Bay of Bengal. (AP Photo)



