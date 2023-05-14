Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices May 2-8.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-392. Ocse v. Elvis Agustin-Lopez

23-96. Tommy Steudeman v. Michelle Steudeman

23-121. Jenny Adams v. David Inman

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-226. Michelle Lockhart v. Rayon Lockhart

22-462. Rachel Huynh v. Phivah Huynh

22-616. Jesus Vega v. Christina Vega

22-745. Elizabeth Pruitt v. Brian Pruitt

23-43. Lavodia Webber v. Levi Telckk

23-47. Hayleigh Olsen v. Kyle Olsen

23-55. Brittney Holcomb v. Michael Holcomb

23-184. Maria Flores Luna v. Nestor Pozos

23-196. Treasure Smith v. Chaylon Sikes

23-217. Christie White v. Kimberly White

23-222. Ashlee McGowan . Robert McGowan

23-235. Amber Murphy v. Mason Murphy

