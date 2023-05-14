Dollarway HS end prompts reflection

This is the fifth entry in the Class of 2023 series.

To Elouise Shorter, Dollarway High School has always been a family affair.

She left a nearly 20-year career working in the telecommunications field out-of-state and returned to Pine Bluff in the early 2000s so her disabled son could be surrounded by family. Her son, Kevin Harrison, graduated from Dollarway a few years later.

"A lot of people look for schools that have notoriety, but if you're in the know, your kid can be left behind," said Shorter, a 1979 Dollarway graduate. "He was in one of the top performing schools, but when I went to check on him, I found out he wasn't even in the classroom. So, I brought him home where I knew I had good people. I had to bring him back to the backwoods. In the backwoods he'll be at Dollarway. At Dollarway he's in Pine Bluff. He's grown and matured a lot."

The move paid off not only for Kevin but his mom as well. Shorter was honored as one of four semifinalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year last August.

First on Dollarway Road and now on Fluker Avenue at the site of the old Townsend Park High, Dollarway High gave students a sense of family and camaraderie, Shorter said. The school was a landmark of the Dollarway School District from its opening in the mid-1950s, using a slow-growth model before the first senior class graduated in 1958, after the system served students up to ninth grade.

The Arkansas Department of Education took over the Dollarway district for academic and financial reasons in 2015 and ordered it annexed with another state-run entity, the Pine Bluff School District, effective July 1, 2021. Nearly two years later, Dollarway High will be phased out and all 10th- through 12th-graders in the district will attend Pine Bluff High School starting in August.

PBSD Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree announced the decision in March, citing the district can no longer afford to operate nine campuses if it is to be fiscally stable and exit state control. She has also said the present Dollarway High campus could be used to house junior high students, as the district's seventh- through ninth-graders will merge across the street at Robert F. Morehead Middle School and Jack Robey Junior High School will close.

"When you put the kids at the forefront, you have to make those decisions you don't want to make," Shorter said. "If it had been my child, what would I want best for my child? For a lot of people, it's still hard to adjust, but for me, being away from home and coming back ... it's a sense of camaraderie and atmosphere."

Shorter grew up in a time when the Dollarway district operated two segregated high schools, Dollarway for White students and Townsend Park for Black students. Dollarway High was fully integrated beginning with the 1969-70 school year, according to district historian and alumnus Tyler Thompson. The Townsend Park High campus became Dollarway Junior High School, then Dollarway Middle School and Morehead Middle before then-Superintendent Barbara Warren closed the original Dollarway High in a campus reduction plan after the 2015-16 school year.

'GIVE DOLLARWAY A NAME AGAIN'

Dollarway High made news for its achievements in academics, activities and athletics over the years. The Cardinals won five state championships in football between 1988-93, with future University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Lee Hardman leading them to the first four titles and alumnus David Jordan sparking the other title run.

Dollarway also won a boys basketball title in 2006 and boys track and field team titles in 1990 and 2014.

Demetrius Mayzes, a recent two-time state track champion who will graduate with his classmates Thursday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, felt bad for Dollarway's underclassmen.

"I'm just like, it's kind of messed up because other kids that are coming up, they wanted to finish as Cardinals but they can't," said Mayzes, whose father attended Dollarway schools.

The impending loss added an extra push for Mayzes on the track.

"It motivated me to give Dollarway a name again before I left," he said.

Mayzes achieved it winning the 400 meters and running with D'Marion Wallace, Taveon Lewis and Deandre Jackson on the winning 4x400-meter relay team in the 3A state meet at Prescott on May 2.

Mayzes not only left his mark by winning two championships. He came within 0.04 second of the school record in the 400 meters, set in 2015.

"It feels good to be a Cardinal, but since it's finna close, you've got to have an impact on the school, somehow," Mayzes said. "Mine was in track and field."

'GO OUT WITH A BANG'

Kourtney Smith, a 2006 Dollarway graduate, endured one change after another with his alma mater over the years.

"We lost our high school in '16," Smith said from his office as choir director at Dollarway's present campus. "I didn't go here. When 4900 [Dollarway Road] closed, it was more emotional then because it was the actual campus. With this being the last class, I'm in between, if that makes sense."

Smith said the idea of Dollarway no longer existing "stings," but he understands why the move had to be made. Both Dollarway and Pine Bluff high schools have dropped in enrollment in recent years, leading to challenges in state funding.

"I'm not just letting my emotions get the best of me," said Smith, president of the Pine Bluff Education Association. "I'm not completely salty, like some people, but on the inside, you get an opportunity to see the downward trend and understand the logistics of the why behind the what."

Behind the director's stand, Smith found a way to lead his singers to excellence despite the impending changes. He took an all-ladies' chorus to the Music in the Parks festival recently in Branson, Mo., and the group won first prize in the mixed-chorus division.

"One thing I told my kids is, 'This may be it. You need to make sure you're going out of here with a bang,'" Smith said. "I give that speech in our practices, when our students are struggling or not going to class or whatever. They don't have to be my choir students. They can be football students or basketball. You need to go out and put your best foot forward because this may very well be it. You don't want to be the last class for Dollarway and you don't make that mark in history."

CARDINALS IN MARRIAGE

For Brett Moltz and his wife, Becca, the best thing about Dollarway is that they found each other there.

Like Shorter, Mayzes and Smith, Dollarway runs deep in their family. Brett's mother, Ruth Watson Bogy, graduated from the school, taught elementary school in the district, worked in administration and became a principal. She then became Dollarway School Board president.

Becca Moltz, known as Rebecca Robinson in school, moved to the Dollarway district from Watson Chapel and was one of the first students to attend James Matthews Elementary in second grade. She graduated from Dollarway High in 1998, two years after Brett. They have been married since 2002 and have two daughters.

"When I think about one thing at the high school, I think of Larry Fultz," Becca Moltz said of the auto mechanics instructor. "I think how he had just as many females that wanted to take every period open as the car dudes, guys and girls wanting to be around him. I think all the kids that came through there that I see now were inspired like somebody over there."

Then, there are other longtime teachers like Joyce Richardson, whom Becca Moltz said "pushed every single one of our buttons" only to bring out the best in her students. An addition to the original Dollarway High was named after Richardson and Maurice Horton, a Townsend Park teacher who later became Dollarway principal and then district superintendent.

The Dollarway neighborhood, like others in Pine Bluff, has seen a population decline over the years, trickling its effect down to the school districts. But the district's students and faculty members long fought for respect from neighboring entities as the smallest school system within the city.

"We were the little stepchildren only because the word was Pine Bluff had the best facilities," Becca Moltz said. "I thought everything we had was fine. We had open campus, a lot of freedoms a lot of other kids didn't have. We had a sense of pride. It may not be the most-new, but the things we had, we put [our] all into it. We had great championship games. We had one of the top-rated bands of all time. I think everyone had a sense of what made them proud of the school."

That makes the upcoming loss of Dollarway High hard to fathom, Brett said.

"We were like our own little entity," he said. "You had Chapel. You had Pine Bluff High. You had White Hall. Obviously, we dominated them in anything we did. It's just kind of hard seeing that part of our past moving on."

Dollarway graduating senior Demetrius Mayzes holds his track and field awards, including two championship medals he won at the 3A state championship meet May 2 in Prescott. Behind Mayzes is Elouise Shorter, a Dollarway graduate and math teacher. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Dollarway Fieldhouse was the centerpiece of the original Dollarway High School campus on Dollarway Road. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Kourtney Smith graduated from Dollarway in 2006 and returned to direct its choir. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Becca Robinson Moltz and Brett Moltz hold memorabilia from their alma mater, Dollarway High. The two graduated in the late 1990s and married in 2002. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



The Dollarway Cardinals break through a sign donated by the class of 1982 for their Aug. 26, 2022, season opener at home against the Booneville Bearcats. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

