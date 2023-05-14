Elizabeth Marie Beadle Matthew Dalton Breen

Elizabeth Marie Beadle and Matthew Dalton Breen were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church. Officiating were Deacon John Hall of the church and the Rev. Frederick Edlefsen of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Arlington, Va.

Parents of the bride are Daniel Eugene and the late Wendy Marie Rooney Beadle of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Lorraine and Herbert Rooney and the late Sarah and Ralph Beadle, all also of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Barbara and Gerard Dominic Breen of Coshocton, Ohio. His grandparents are the late Muriel and John Dalton and the late Marion and Dennis Michael Breen II, all of Long Island, N.Y.

Arrangements of roses, snapdragons, hydrangeas and viburnum were placed on each side of the altar. Music was by cantor Catherine Rizzo of Queens, N.Y., organist and pianist Allan Pieroni, the Arkansas Capital String Quartet and vocalist Kathleen Combs Hove of St. Paul, Minn., who sang "Ave Maria." The bride and her father sang "Lord of All Hopefulness."

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless gown with a bateau neckline and low V-back with a bow at the back of the box-pleated skirt. She wore a small pill box hat with a short birdcage veil. Her gathered bouquet was filled with roses, peonies, hydrangeas and ranunculus in shades of pink, peach, melon, yellow and blue.

Sarah Beadle of Boston served as her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Mimi Gowen; Katharine Ray; Courtney Wilkinson; Jen Rader, cousin of the bride; and Grace Zafasi, all of Little Rock; Samantha Diemer of Providence Village, Texas; Kathleen Hove of St. Paul; Dr. Jenny Link of Rochester, Minn.; Libby Strickland of Salt Lake City, cousin of the bride; Callie Wilson of Bigelow; and Haley Hudson of Fayetteville. They wore daytime formal dresses and hats or fascinators in the style of their choice.

The groom's brothers, Kevin Breen of Arlington and Ryan Breen of Baltimore, served as best men. Groomsmen, who also served as ushers, were Conor Breen of Chicago and Steven Breen of Atlanta, brothers of the groom; Brian Bergner of Milwaukee; Frank Rizzo of Jersey City, N.J.; and Pat Salvo of Austin, Texas, cousins of the groom; Joe Curran of Boston; Dan Mahaffee of Alexandria, Va.; Engin Nural of McLean, Va.; Jeff Schlapinski of New York; and Lyle Wolf of College Station, Texas. Ring bearers were Jack and Michael Curran of Boston.

A tented reception on the grounds of Moss Mountain Farm began with a cocktail hour with music by Swing Band Reunion. The tent entrance was marked with an arbor of southern smilax and citrus colored garden flowers. Guest tables were decorated candelabra, low arrangements of wedding flowers and laurels of smilax and roses suspended across tables. Diamond Empire provided music for dancing after dinner.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with bachelors' degrees in political science and journalism: advertising/public relations. She is a managing director at FGS Global in Washington where she co-leads the firm's sports practice.

The groom graduated cum laude from Georgetown University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He has a master's degree in business administration from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville. He is a strategy consultant in the aerospace and defense practice at Oliver Wyman.

After a honeymoon in the South of France, the couple will live in Arlington.