Experience in Game 7s on Celtics’ side

BOSTON -- Joe Mazzulla's Game 7 experience has been as an assistant coach, including last year when the Celtics won two of them on their way to the NBA Finals.

One of them was a 28-point blowout.

The other was a one-possession game in the final seconds.

"We know how to win easy and we know how to battle to the death," the rookie head coach said Saturday as he prepared for his first winner-take-all game as the No. 1 guy. "Definitely looking forward to Game 7."

The Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers today for the last remaining spot in the NBA's final four. It's just the second series to reach a seventh game so far this postseason.

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers has blown 3-1 leads in seven-game series three times in his career. Philadelphia was up 3-2 over Boston this year, but another collapse would add to his reputation for collapses. He has lost nine Game 7s -- four more than any other coach, according to ESPN.

"We know what we have to do," said Sixers center Joel Embiid, who was crowned as the NBA MVP during the series. "It's going to be fun. Game 7. That's what we play, for these types of games."

The Celtics earned the home-court advantage by finishing three games ahead of Philadelphia in the standings; Boston also won three of the four matchups in the regular season. (The winner of today's game will also have home-court edge in the NBA Finals, if they can eliminate Miami in the Eastern Conference finals.)

But playing at the TD Garden hasn't been such an advantage for Boston: The Celtics have gone just 7-9 in their last 16 home playoff games -- a far cry from the days when playing on the parquet was almost a sure thing.

Boston swingman Jaylen Brown has heard the complaints from fans who've watched the team cough up big leads and give away games in both playoff series so far this postseason.

And the feeling is mutual.

"Celtics fans, they love to call us out, right? So I'm gonna call you guys out this time," Brown said after the Celtics won in Philadelphia on Thursday night to force a seventh game. "Energy in the Garden has been OK at best all playoffs. Game 7, if you're there or if you're not there, if you're watching at a bar, if you're watching down the street at a friend's house, I don't care. I need you to be up, I need you to come with the energy, because we're gonna need every bit of it. So I'm calling you guys out. Let's make sure the Garden is ready to go."

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum gestures after scoring during the second half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, and guard Marcus Smart, bottom, during the second half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game 2 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) slams a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

