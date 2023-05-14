FEMA advisers available for answers

The Federal Emergency Management Administration said that disaster survivors rebuilding and repairing homes after the March 31 tornadoes in Arkansas can visit certain stores in the state to speak with FEMA hazard mitigation outreach specialists who can advise a homeowner how best to do repairs.

Hazard mitigation outreach specialists will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage. Most of the information that will be provided is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA staff will be available through May 27 at:

Cross County: Tractor Supply, 1590 Falls Blvd., Wynne, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pulaski County: Stanley Hardware, 4308 MacArthur Blvd., North Little Rock, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hazard Mitigation outreach specialists will be available through May 20 at the Cantrell Ace Hardware store in Little Rock, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People can also call (833) 336-2487 to speak to a hazard mitigation specialist, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All calls will be returned within one business day. Another option is for people to email questions to FEMA-ARMit@fema.dhs.gov or visit the Arkansas Disaster Web page at fema.connectsolutions.com/ARmit/.