Food and fundraising





The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's once-again-annual event, Taste of Little Rock, had its best-attended year this year, according to university officials.

The sold-out fundraiser, which took place April 25 in the university's Jack Stephens Center, corresponded with the school's annual Giving Day. The two events coincided after Taste was postponed for three weeks due to the March 31 tornado.

The event raises money for the UALR Alumni Scholarship Fund. Its 2023 iteration garnered more than $145,000 for student scholarships -- another record.





Taste of Little Rock honored James Bobo, who served two terms on the alumni board of directors, is a past board president and serves on the university's Centennial Campaign Cabinet. Guests mingled while enjoying morsels and libations from Afrobites, Andy's, Blue Cloud, Blue Coast Burrito, Burge's, Cantina Laredo, Chuy's, Chicken Salad Chick, Community Bakery, Delicious Temptations, Fazoli's, Kemuri, Happy's Energy and Nutrition, Kreative Expressionz Catering, Kris and Sam's, Le Pops, Loblolly Ice Cream, Lost Forty Brewing, Mockingbird Bar and Tacos, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Rivera Italian Restaurant, Sauced Bar and Oven, SAP's Creole Cuisine, Southern Glazer's, Red Moon Tavern, Smackey's, Taj Mahal, Whole Hog, Wright's BBQ, and Zin Wine Bar.

In addition, UALR exceeded its goal of raising $500,000 for Giving Day, designed to raise money to support the Centennial Campaign pillars: scholarships, program excellence, student support, and the living and learning environments.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Taste of Little Rock 2023







