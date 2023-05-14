Football players aid sinking driver

HOT SPRINGS -- Parker Chunn and Asher Wallace have delivered dozens of flailing swimmers from danger, but last weekend they rescued a woman from a sinking car.

The certified lifeguards work summers at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, casting a watchful eye for patrons struggling to keep their heads above water. When they get in too deep, the Lakeside High School juniors pounce.

Screeching tires triggered that reflex the morning of May 6.

"When she came around that turn and went into the pond, my initial reaction was to jump in and go help her," Chunn said. "I had some crazy adrenaline. I ripped off the door handle."

The water pushing on the outside of the driver's side door was too much to overcome, so he had to pull her through the open window.

"Asher got in the water and helped me get the rest of her body out of the car," Chunn said. "I had her halfway out."

Wallace said the car was sinking fast.

"When we first got there the whole hood was underwater," he said. "It's a miracle she was OK."

Head coach Garren Rockwell's Lakeside varsity football team was picking up trash near the intersection of Shady Heights and Catherine Heights roads as part of last weekend's Garland County Countywide Cleanup Day. The location proved providential, putting Chunn and Wallace's life-saving reflexes in the right place at that right time.

"We're trying to make ourselves and our program more available to the community," said Rockwell, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach earlier this year. "This was our first real community service project. It was one to remember."

His two defensive linemen were already waist-deep when he got to the pond.

"Most kids their age would've froze," Rockwell said. "For them, they saw somebody who needed help and jumped right to it."

Junior linebacker Mason Nguyen held the bumper, keeping the compact from sinking deeper into the pond, while Chunn and Wallace worked to free the woman. Once she was out, he helped them bring her to dry land.

Junior defensive back/receiver Ben Soto used his facility with Spanish to comfort the woman, speaking to her in her first language.

"I'm fluent," he said. "Both my parents are from Mexico. I did a little translating. I'm glad she's OK."

They said another person also helped but drove off before they could thank him or ask for his name.

Rockwell called 911 after the rescue. He told the dispatcher the woman was talking and responsive, and that he was calling "to be safe," according to the recording the Garland County 911 Communications Center provided.

Chunn, Wallace, Nguyen and Soto stayed with the woman until the ambulance arrived. The rest of the team resumed picking up trash.

"We're trying to do more team bonding stuff," Rockwell said. "The community service project was a good team bonding experience, along with saving someone and responding, without thinking, to help someone."

The four players said their good deed isn't done. They want to set up a GoFundMe account to help the woman.

"The second thing she said after we got her out was that was her only car," Nguyen said.