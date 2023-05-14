From a garden growing to music flowing, Northwest Arkansas’ 2023 graduates tell how they persevered amid covid

High school senior Janet Fu said she hit a wall.

It was around April of her freshman year at Fayetteville High School, as the covid-19 pandemic overwhelmed the nation and world, plunging society into fear, anxiety and grief.

Schools used distance learning to avoid spreading disease while continuing to educate students.

"The disconnect of transitioning to AMI/virtual classes, coupled with the general precariousness of the pandemic, where it seemed like no one could give a good estimate of when things would return to normal, made me feel isolated and unsure in what had up to that point been an exciting and promising freshman year," Fu said in an email.

"That summer, I was supposed to go to D.C. for Science Bowl and Myrtle Beach for Mu Alpha Theta math Nationals," said Fu, who was also looking forward to quiz bowl and track in the spring.

Fu sat at home for virtual discussions and videos.

"I'm also an only child," she said. "And at that time, I didn't have social media, so I felt very alone."

Fu ran the 800 meters in track and occasionally the 400 and relays, she said. During the pandemic, runners were sent workouts to perform on their own. Fu said she grew frustrated after not "hitting the paces."

She said she reached out to Fayetteville cross country and track coach Michelle Fyfe, texting about doubts, worries and confusion.

"She was very compassionate and told me not to worry about the workouts, but instead encouraged me to go outside and try something new. Following her advice, I built some raised beds in my backyard and started my very first garden," Fu said.

Out of that garden grew a spirit of involvement that inspired Fu.

"Eventually, when we returned to school, I was determined to be involved in all the clubs, classes and events I could be," she said. "Experiencing the pandemic motivated me to surround myself with community. One of my favorite memories from the past few years is volunteering in the Teaching Garden at the Food Bank, which I started doing shortly after building my backyard garden."

Now Fu is days away from walking across the stage at Bud Walton Arena and receiving a diploma as family and friends stand and cheer.

The Class of 2023 coped with unprecedented modern-day despair and isolation. They were freshmen when the pandemic began in early 2020.

Fu is part of a unique group of seniors -- in Northwest Arkansas and across the nation -- who persevered and can now rejoice in graduation day ceremonies as they look to the future.

Maynor Mancia, who'll graduate from Springdale's Tyson School of Innovation, said the lack of social interaction made "it super hard to to find the motivation to go on with your day."

Music provided a solution for Mancia.

"I decided I had to find a way to distract myself from all the things going on, so I decided to start producing music," Mancia said. "It helped me flow ideas out through music, and it also helped me feel like I was alive once again. I think the thing I'm most proud of is definitely finding my path in life. Music has led me to a better path, since I beatbox, sing, play percussion, dance and compose/produce music. I have been happier than ever. Finding what you love and exploring it in many ways also helps you see things clearly and with more motivation."

Taryn Harrison of Rogers' Heritage High School said reading helped carry her through the tough times.

"Whenever I'm stressed, I read a fantasy book, and it helps calm me down," Harrison said via email. "Being transported to a whole different world made covid seem less intimidating. Me, my friends and my teachers also participated in Google meets throughout covid, and that was a tremendous help. My favorite memory was my AP human geography teacher giving us a tour of his house."

The pandemic didn't stop Harrison from hitting high notes in the Big Apple.

"I am most proud of participating in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York," said Harrison, who plays the clarinet.

Faith Thompson, graduating from Fayetteville's ALLPS School of Innovation, said striving for more inclusion is important to her.

"My biggest challenges were accepting the fragility of the societal systems myself and many others hold dear," Thompson said. "Not being able to engage with teachers, family and friends really took a toll on my mental health. Constantly being at home in solitude was rough as my mom was a nurse and still worked. I was left home alone most of the time. I adjusted, using outlets like the internet and works of literature. I began to learn about things that interest me, mostly politics and sociology."

Chris McGehee of Springdale's Har-Ber High said he's proud of pushing past the obstacles, keeping his grades up and passing his Advanced Placement test.

"The biggest challenge for me personally was the spring when covid hit," McGehee said. "Since the circumstances during covid were unprecedented, communication between students and teachers online was not good. It was hard for students to get the guidance they needed from teachers in the spring of 2020. I adjusted to the challenge by going out of my way to ask my teachers for help via email."

Springdale High graduates toss their caps in the air during a graduation ceremony, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO)



Faith Thompson



Janet Fu, Fayetteville High School Class of 2023



Taryn Harrison, Rogers Heritage High School Class of 2023

